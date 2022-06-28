ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd ‘agree £74m fee for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong transfer as Erik ten Hag closes in on top summer target’

By Etienne Fermie
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed a deal worth up to £74million for top target Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made former Ajax star De Jong his No1 target at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TX5kO_0gOMycKZ00
Frenkie de Jong is Man United's No1 target Credit: Getty

United have been locked in negotiations with Barcelona for weeks, and appear to have finally made a breakthrough.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed to pay an initial £56m for the midfielder.

He claims that the "full package" will rise to £74m after add-ons.

ESPN add that the exact nature of the performance-based add-ons are yet to be fully agreed.

Personal terms are also still to settled upon, with talks to continue this week.

Ten Hag is hoping to have De Jong available for United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia next month.

The Red Devils will jet east on July 8.

United are desperate to bolster their midfield after a number of high-profile exits.

Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata have all departed on free transfers.

United are also hoping to tempt Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford, although the Dane could choose to stay at Brentford.

The Red Devils are also keen on Ajax winger Antony, although are some way off the Eredivisie side's £70m valuation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkQVz_0gOMycKZ00
Christian Eriksen is weighing up his options Credit: Getty

The Independent

Tour de France 2022 Stage 3 preview: Route map and profile as Fabio Jakobsen eyes another sprint win

The 2022 Tour de France’s spectacular jaunt around Denmark comes to an end today with a 182km route down the east coastline of the Danish mainland which is perfectly set up for the sprinters to fight for victory once more.Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 to silence anyone questioning Quickstep’s decision to leave Mark Cavendish at home, and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men.That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a stage, with riders like Jasper...
CYCLING
