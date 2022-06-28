Lake Township trustees vote to put fire levy renewal on ballot

Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Approved putting a renewal of the 1.5-mill levy for the Uniontown Fire Department on the Nov. 8 ballot.

DISCUSSION: The levy has been and will be used to provide and maintain fire and water rescue equipment and materials, buildings, alarms, firefighting personnel and other expenses associated with the fire department and emergency medical services.

It will be collected starting in 2024 and continue for five years.

The trustees said this is a renewal so it will not result in a tax increase.

OTHER ACTIONS:

Approved the removal of a tree from within the township’s right-of-way at 2009 Mt. Pleasant NW at a cost of $2,950.

Approved the purchase of 2,400 feet of 12-inch double wall N-12 culvert pipe for the road department from Marlboro Supply at a cost of $17,760.

Approved the purchase of 500 feet of 15-inch double wall N-12 culvert pipe for the road department from Marlboro Supply at a cost of $4,935.

Renewed cleaning agreement with Carol Brown Cleaning. The trustees said the company has held the price the same for the past several years, but this year added $15 a week because cleaning the township’s service garage was added to the contract. The contract is effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. on July 13 at the town hall and broadcast live on Facebook.

— Patricia Faulhaber