ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, OH

Lake Township trustees vote to put fire levy renewal on ballot

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0gOMyQgj00

Lake Township trustees

Monday meeting

ACTION: Approved putting a renewal of the 1.5-mill levy for the Uniontown Fire Department on the Nov. 8 ballot.

DISCUSSION: The levy has been and will be used to provide and maintain fire and water rescue equipment and materials, buildings, alarms, firefighting personnel and other expenses associated with the fire department and emergency medical services.

It will be collected starting in 2024 and continue for five years.

The trustees said this is a renewal so it will not result in a tax increase.

OTHER ACTIONS:

  • Approved the removal of a tree from within the township’s right-of-way at 2009 Mt. Pleasant NW at a cost of $2,950.
  • Approved the purchase of 2,400 feet of 12-inch double wall N-12 culvert pipe for the road department from Marlboro Supply at a cost of $17,760.
  • Approved the purchase of 500 feet of 15-inch double wall N-12 culvert pipe for the road department from Marlboro Supply at a cost of $4,935.
  • Renewed cleaning agreement with Carol Brown Cleaning. The trustees said the company has held the price the same for the past several years, but this year added $15 a week because cleaning the township’s service garage was added to the contract. The contract is effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

UP NEXT: Meet 5 p.m. on July 13 at the town hall and broadcast live on Facebook.

— Patricia Faulhaber

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Uniontown, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire And Water#Election Local#Marlboro Supply
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy