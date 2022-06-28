ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

HEAP Summer Crisis Program offers help with cooling

By The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – The Ohio Development Services and Stark County Community Action Agencies HEAP Summer Crisis Program will begin Friday and run through Sept. 30.

The program helps income-eligible Stark County residents stay cool during the summer months. The following income-eligible households can apply:

  • Households with a member 60 years or older
  • Households without a member 60 years or older, who provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member's health. Conditions can include such things as lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma, however, diagnosis must not be denoted on the physician's statement
  • Households whose electricity has been disconnected, is in threat of disconnection and/or those who need to establish new electric service
  • Households who are enrolling in Percentage Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP+) for the first time or who have PIPP+ default

Eligible households can receive:

  • Payment on electric utility bill (maximum benefit $500 for regulated utilities and $800 for unregulated utilities/municipal utilities/cooperatives)
  • One air conditioner and/or up to two fans (provided the household has not received the same benefit in the last three years)
  • Central air repair (maximum benefit $500)

Households can schedule appointments by calling the SCCAA HEAP 24-hour appointment line at 330-617-1055 or online at https://capappointments.com/.

For more information about the Summer Crisis Program, contact Stark County Community Action Agency HEAP at 330-454-1850. For more information about Energy Assistance Programs, call 800-282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), and for a list of Energy Assistance Providers select option 2 or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

