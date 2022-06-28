ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dennis Mattinson, Weather 6-28-2022

By Dennis Mattinson
sierrawave.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday was warm (the warmest of the week), today a little cooler (but...

sierrawave.net

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

July weather pattern update

La Niña continues to plug along across the equatorial Pacific and is now likely to hold on into the fall and winter based on the latest guidance. This will certainly be factored once again into our fall and winter seasonal outlooks. Intense heat continues to broil the south-central and...
NEVADA STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening storms possible

Today will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps in the mid 90s. A couple showers/thunderstorms are possible late in the day and into tonight. Otherwise it will remain quiet through daybreak.As for tomorrow, it will be warm and sticky with showers/thunderstorms around the area, especially into the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.  The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms. Looking Ahead: Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for the Fourth of July, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.   
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacnw#Dmatt
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/30 Thursday morning forecast

Morning! We're waking up to temps in the 60s around the area for most... some 50s to the north and west. It's another dry start and that'll continue all day.Expect plenty of sunshine with highs a bit warmer, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will be up some today, but still not at all bad for the last day of June. Friday is when you'll really start feeling it as most of us get into the 90s and dew points rise well into the 60s. It'll be a hazy, hot, and humid finish to the week with...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Record-breaking triple-figure heat to hit the US with experts issuing severe warning over ‘life-threatening’ weather

A RECORD-breaking heatwave will bake parts of the US this week as meteorologists warn locals of the potential life-threatening outdoor conditions. A heat advisory is in effect for several Southwestern states, including Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and parts of California, with temperatures expected to hit triple digits and intensify throughout the week.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

UK weather: Sunshine and showers to persist on Friday ahead of wet weekend

Britons can expect another day of sunshine and showers following a relatively dry Thursday but a wet weekend is ahead, forecasters say.The Met Office warned of scattered and occasionally heavy showers on Friday, which will be persistent in northeast Scotland in the morning, and could bring gusty winds.Some areas could also be hit with thunder, it said, but added temperatures should be near average for the time of year.Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will likely be met with dense cloud and some heavy rain and wind.To welcome in July, an unsettled weekend is in store with more showers threatening to dampen summer...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Some much-needed rain is expected across the Boston area on Monday. Forecasters expect rain showers to begin during the morning. There will be chances for thunderstorms and periods of heavy rainfall throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday looks pleasant with partly...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Explosive weather setup could ignite derecho as holiday winds down

A change in the jet stream pattern will favor long-tracking severe thunderstorm complexes beginning late in the Independence Day weekend and ongoing through next week from the northern Plains to the central and southern Appalachians, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. There's the potential for one or more intense complexes to develop that could have widespread damaging consequences.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Parts of the U.S. Have Been Experiencing Chilly Summer Weather — Here’s Why

Although summer-lovin' folks have been excited to jump in the pool and get to the beach, June 2022 hasn't been as warm as many have anticipated. In the northeast U.S., temperatures have been mostly in the 60s and 70s, it's been relatively rainy, and many — at least in New York City — have been wearing jackets on the daily. Parts of the midwest and the PNW have reported colder than normal temperatures, too.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Summertime heat, humidity to return in Northeast before holiday weekend

July will usher in the return of widespread heat in the northeastern U.S. with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures returning to the century mark in some cities. Residents of the Northeast have enjoyed a break from hot and humid conditions for much of the first full week of summer, but AccuWeather forecasters say that will all change as the calendar flips to July.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Weather Extra: Chances of another La Nina

On this week's Weather Extra, the last two winters were both under the influence of La Nina. What are the chances we’ll go into a ‘Triple Dip?’ First Alert Meteorologist Darren Peck says chances are likely, based on the early indication for this fall and early winter.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy