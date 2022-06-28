ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Beautiful breezy conditions to linger into the weekend

By Guy Hagi
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will be blowing across the state through the weekend. Passing clouds and showers will drift through windward and mountain...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally windy for the holiday weekend

Strong high pressure to the north will keep locally strong trade winds blowing over the islands through the Independence Day holiday weekend. The trades are strong enough for a wind advisory to continue into Sunday for areas of Maui County and Hawaii Island, where sustained east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible. The winds should ease slightly after the weekend.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy trade winds to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii enjoys a breezy trade wind weather pattern across the island chain through Friday. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area this weekend may produce a slight uptick in trade showers, especially for windward and mauka areas on Sunday. A drier trade wind...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Trade wind weather continues for next 7 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trade wind weather stays with us as high pressure north of the state will keep breezy to locally windy conditions in place through the 4th of July holiday weekend. That means sunshine mixed with windward and mauka showers; fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail through...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Some passing showers PLUS gusty trade winds will pick up. Tracking steady trade winds and even more gusty as the week progresses!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, June 27, 2022. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Foodie Fix: Best bakeries in Honolulu

This will mean scattered windward and mauka showers here and there thru the day both today and tomorrow. An upper-level trough passing from east to west across the area may produce a slight uptick in trade showers later Saturday and thru most of Sunday, but the winds will still be breezy; which means if it does rain, it will not be heavy. A drier trade wind weather pattern is expected early next week.A breezy trade wind weather pattern holds across the island chain through Friday as high pressure is stays northeast of the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii News Now#Surf
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: How many Hawaii visitors are first-timers

O'ahu topped the list with 404,000 arrivals. Cancellations are up, but some airlines are worse than others. Canada had 150,000 arrivals between January to April. Hawaii hotels ran 74% full last month, close to the 79% occupancy of May 2019. SmartMoney Monday: Home equity. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:37...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mandatory water restrictions in place for West Maui, Upcountry amid severe drought

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mandatory water use restrictions are in effect for West Maui and Upcountry communities starting Thursday. The county issued a Stage 1 water shortage declaration due to severe drought and key reservoirs running low. “As dry weather continues, reservoir levels and ditch flows will continue to drop, and...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
hawaiinewsnow.com

How are you celebrating Independence Day? Share your photos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s Independence Day weekend!. This holiday is a time to commemorate the day the Declaration of Independence was ratified. It’s also a time to honor those who fought for the nation’s freedom. Fireworks, family reunions, concerts, barbecues and parades are just a few of...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 100 seniors prepare for first statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s time for Hawaii’s kupuna to show off their spelling skills!. So far, more than 110 seniors have entered. Who will be Hawaii’s first Kupuna Spelling Bee champion?. Seniors 60 and older are vying for the grand prize — a free roundtrip anywhere on...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (July 1, 2022)

Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. BWS chief engineer calls Navy’s timeline for emptying Red Hill fuel tanks ‘unacceptable’. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Board of Water Supply...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Magnum PI picked up by NBC, Kimie Miner new music, Kona Mele

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Tickets for this year's Na Hoku Hanohano Awards go on sale to the general public starting Friday. Makana kicks off his summer concert series in Waikiki. Entertainment News: Hawaii artists on AGT, NCIS Hawaii needs...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

HNN News Brief (June 30, 2022) - Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson makes history as the first black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. - Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the namesake son of an ousted dictator, was sworn in as president of the Philippines in Manila. Updated: 8 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mayor Blangiardi and Council Chair Waters on budget priorities

Admiral Christopher Robinson joins us to tell us what to expect from RIMPAC 2022. Business Report: How many Hawaii visitors are first-timers. In normal times, more than two-thirds of visitors to Hawaii are repeat visitors. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After being canceled by CBS, Magnum P.I. is saved by...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise Sports: Max Holloway expects Hawaii fans to pack Vegas fight

Connor Johnson from Honolulu and Lily Meola from Maui showcase their talents on national stage. Our political analyst Colin Moore says the Supreme Court's decision on abortion should drive more voters to the polls this year. Sunrise Sports: XFL tryouts, Jerry Rice & '06 Leahi girls. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy