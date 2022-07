A change in the weather pattern is coming up for the Holiday weekend, as a dry SW flow develops today, ahead of a broad EPAC trough approaching the West Coast. This mostly dry system will swing into Northern / Central CA Saturday and remain fairly stationary over the holiday weekend (held at bay by ridging over the Central States). It brings to the table (of course) breezy afternoons and 500 mb heights gradually decreasing to 89° in Bishop by Monday the 4th of July…DMATT.

BISHOP, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO