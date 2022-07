Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course pulls no punches, but it’s not all pain and porcelain. Before you can press start on this nightmarishly difficult run-and-gun platformer you’re welcome with a snappy showtune that leaves your jaw on the floor and your foot tapping along. Enjoy it while you can: it might take awhile to wring this earworm from your brain, but it’s the last relaxing moment you’re getting for awhile.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO