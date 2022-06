There are two songs that Mick Miyamoto says always cause him to choke up — “Nessun Dorma” by Puccini and “Varsity,” UW–Madison’s school song. The latter helps explain why the last few years have been so meaningful to Miyamoto. After decades of work on college campuses mentoring, advising and coaching students — mostly within the UW System — Miyamoto returned to UW–Madison, his alma mater, four years ago to finish his career. He is retiring June 30 as special projects coordinator for Student Affairs.

