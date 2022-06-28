ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada needs tools to stop the extinction crisis

By Patrick Donnelly
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acaQP_0gOMusmR00

The bleached sandhill skipper, a rare butterfly that lives only in a single meadow in Humboldt County and is threatened by a geothermal power plant. It is unprotected and unmanaged by any state agency. (Photo by Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity)

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

Nevada’s is among the most unique biodiversity of any state in the union – and it’s under assault by industry, mining, sprawl, and the ravages of climate change. Substantial reforms are needed to the state’s management of rare and imperiled species to avoid the extinction of Nevada’s species or a dramatic increase in federal Endangered Species Act listings.

Biodiversity, the assemblage of all the plants, animals, fungi, and microbes that make up life on earth, is essential for humans’ continued existence. Biodiversity is what gives us clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, puts food on our plates, and puts a roof over our heads.

There is a global extinction crisis, wherein species are going extinct literally every day across the globe. The United Nations has estimated that as many as one million species are at risk of extinction.

And that extinction crisis is knocking on Nevada’s door. According to the Nevada Division of Natural Heritage (NDNH), there are 646 at-risk species in Nevada – plants and animals that are at-risk of extinction without conservation efforts to save them. This is the third most of any state. Additionally, there are 196 species on a watch list , which could become at-risk. Nevada has 48 species listed under the federal Endangered Species Act, and 78 species listed under the state’s endangered species regulations. Since European colonization, eight species have gone extinct.

The federal Endangered Species Act is the primary tool used to prevent extinction. The Act makes it the policy of the United States to prevent extinction, and puts species listed by the federal government as threatened or endangered under federal jurisdiction. This is in contrast to non-listed plants and animals, which by default are managed by the states. This transfer in management authority upon listing is why federal listing has been traditionally resisted by most Western states.

Nevada has some statutes on the books to manage endangered species, but they are weak and mostly unenforceable. Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) has authority over state listed animals; Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) has authority over state listed plants. However, state listing is primarily an administrative function, and permits to kill species listed as endangered by the state are regularly given without environmental review or public input. In recent years, NDF has given out permits to kill Webber’s ivesia in constructing the Stonegate master planned community north of Reno and Las Vegas bearpoppies for the Lima Gypsum mine near Las Vegas, all without environmental review or public input.

There are currently nine species in Nevada which have been petitioned for federal Endangered Species Act protection, most by the organization where I work, the Center for Biological Diversity . Some, like Tiehm’s buckwheat and the Dixie Valley toad , have become quite high profile, and are illustrative of the fundamental issues at play here.

In both cases a proposed development—a lithium mine for Tiehm’s buckwheat and a geothermal power plant for the Dixie Valley toad—pose existential threats to these narrow endemic species. And in both cases, state agencies have failed to take action to stop the proposed developments and now the species are going to be listed under the Endangered Species Act.

There are dozens more imperiled species that we’ve identified that could qualify for Endangered Species Act protections which we are considering petitioning, including the Monte Nevada paintbrush, the Amargosa toad, and the Pahranagat montane vole.

Thus, if Nevada hopes to stem the extinction crisis and the tide of incoming federal endangered species petitions, the state must reform its management of biodiversity. We have identified three key gaps in biodiversity management, and suggestions to remedy them, which I recently presented to the legislative interim committee on public lands.

Policy Gap: Nevada Department of Wildlife has no statutory authority to manage terrestrial invertebrates (insects). Currently terrestrial invertebrates, including butterflies, beetles, and other non-pest insects, are unmanaged in Nevada. NDOW has no ability to protect or restore habitat for terrestrial invertebrates, nor to implement conservation measures to prevent their being listed under the federal Endangered Species Act. The legislature should give NDOW statutory authority to manage terrestrial invertebrates, and resources to hire scientists to manage them.

Policy Gap: Nevada Division of Forestry is not the appropriate agency to manage endangered plants. NDF’s primary role is coordinating and executing the state’s wildfire suppression and prevention program in an era of rampant increase in wildfire activity. Managing endangered plants is an afterthought for NDF, and they are unable to muster the resources necessary to prevent state endangered plants from becoming listed under the federal Endangered Species Act. Forty-three states have an endangered plant conservation program. Most of those programs are administered by the state’s department of wildlife or by the same agency as the wildlife management program. Only four states have endangered plants managed by the department of forestry. Meanwhile, the only endangered plant issue that NDF has been asked to engage on isTiehm’s buckwheat, and they have failed to take action. The Legislature should transfer management authority over endangered and regulated plants, including cacti and succulents, to NDOW.

Policy Gap: No agency in Nevada has statutory authority over non-endangered plants. One of the key reasons that rare plants could become in danger of extinction is due to a lack of management and protections. This is a driver of federal Endangered Species Act listings. If an agency was empowered to proactively manage and protect non-endangered plants, it could implement habitat management and restoration, regulatory protections, or other mechanisms to ensure rare plants do not become endangered, thereby helping to prevent federal Endangered Species Act listings. The Legislature should give statutory authority over non-endangered plants to NDOW.

Ultimately, once the management of biodiversity in Nevada has been properly consolidated and authorized, the legislature should substantially revise and update the Nevada Endangered Species Act to reflect the realities of the 21 st century extinction crisis. The state of Nevada needs to have authority to “say no” to projects that will drive species extinct. If NDOW could say no to the Dixie Meadows geothermal plant, perhaps the Dixie Valley toad wouldn’t need federal listing.

In the meantime, these simple fixes of current gaps in Nevada’s regulatory structure for rare and imperiled species will help consolidate and streamline management and give the state the best possible chance to stop the extinction crisis.

The post Nevada needs tools to stop the extinction crisis appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 4

Related
Nevada Current

Nevada’s minimum wage increases … slightly

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As Nevadans struggle to afford rising costs and skyrocketing rents, minimum wage workers will receive a slight bump in their pay.  Beginning July 1, the state’s minimum wage increases to $10.50, up from $9.75, for workers not offered health coverage. Employees offered health care will now make $9.50, up from $8.75.  Nevada’s wage increase is […] The post Nevada’s minimum wage increases … slightly appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

First openly gay Miss Nevada crowned

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO ) - The first openly gay Miss Nevada was crowned Friday, July 1, 2022 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada. Her name is Heather Renner and she calls Reno home. Shortly after her win KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond asked her to share a...
STATELINE, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Nevada Current

State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The safe storage of mining waste has been a critical part of the debate over a lithium mine in northern Nevada, and now environmental advocates are pointing to a report warning that flawed analysis of the mine may lead to failures that could unleash toxic slurry into the state’s watershed. Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of […] The post State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
lvppa.com

The Big Game Gets Big Support From Politicians

The LVPPA recently planned and hosted a tackle football game between cops and firefighters that required a lot of time and dedication to ensure we had a successful event. The LVPPA reps and staff worked tirelessly for weeks to ensure every aspect of the event went as smoothly as possible. The proceeds and donations for this event all went to our Law Enforcement Assistance Fund (LEAF), which helps the families of fallen officers.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

These new Nevada laws go into effect July 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — No cost legal services for immigrants, expanded Medicaid coverage for pregnancies that come under certain income levels and revised rules for short-term rentals for Clark County are among the 19 new laws that go into effect Friday (July 1). A list of the new laws...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Reno#Legislature#Extinction#The United Nations
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Nevada Current

Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak says a proposed ballot measure championed by Culinary Local 226 could lead to legislative action on rent control.  “It’s going to be interesting how this plays out on the ballot,” Sisolak said during an interview after a Thursday morning rally at North Las Vegas City Hall, where Culinary members prepared to turn […] The post Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Thursday that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico, part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state. The fencing legislation does...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
8 News Now

Report: Nevada worst in nation for affordable housing

As rental prices have increased across the Las Vegas valley, the burden has been felt the most by those who can least afford it. Lower-income renters are dealing with a major shortage of available housing. In fact, an annual report shows Nevada with the worst shortage in the nation.
NEVADA STATE
12news.com

9 Arizona counties have 'high' level of COVID-19, masks encouraged indoors

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and eight other Arizona counties have a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions and residents in those regions should start wearing masks inside public places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated numbers tracked by the CDC show more counties in Arizona are...
ARIZONA STATE
pvtimes.com

Can I still get an abortion in Nevada? Abortion questions, answers.

The Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion on Friday, ushering in likely abortion bans across much of the country. But in Nevada, abortion has been enshrined in state law for more than three decades through a process that is difficult to undo. Despite the relative ease of access in Southern Nevada, residents in northern or rural portions of the state have fewer options when it comes to finding abortion providers.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

1K+
Followers
802
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy