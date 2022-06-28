Renaissance Care Center hosts inaugural class

CANTON — Renaissance Care Center is a 5-star skilled nursing facility.

They recently announced an inaugural Certified Nurse’s Aid training class at their new training center, 25 East Side Square in a newly renovated space and the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting.

Renaissance Care Center has been certified by the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct CNA training classes.

After approximately eight weeks, those students will graduate and be added to the healthcare workforce at Renaissance Care Center

Renaissance Care Center does not charge students any tuition or fees.

“While we have very good staffing numbers, it has been increasingly difficult to hire qualified CNAs over the past year, so we have taken it upon ourselves to formally train our own”, says Marty Jones, Administrator.

“While we have excellent working relationships with area CNA schools, it was determined we needed to increase the opportunities for local potential healthcare workers to receive training,” added Bradley Alter, CEO.

Andrea France, the program’s Coordinator, is certified by IDPH as a CNA trainer and has over 25 years of experience in healthcare training. The classes of eight students will run continuously. In order to join a class, interested people should apply at Renaissance Care Center to become a Helping Hands staff member. Helping Hands staff assist CNAs with their patient care job duties. After successfully completing three months as a Helping Hands staff, one can apply to join the next CNA class. Says France, “while we don’t expect one new training program to solve all staffing problems in the area, we feel it’s important to do our best to help,” said France.

Renaissance Care Center also has scholarship opportunities for CNAs wishing to become LPNs, and LPNs wishing to become RNs.

For more information, please contact Ronda Randolph, Community Liaison at Renaissance Care Center, 309-647-5631.