ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

Renaissance Care Center hosts inaugural class

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DJ5kF_0gOMuGgB00

CANTON — Renaissance Care Center is a 5-star skilled nursing facility.

They recently announced an inaugural Certified Nurse’s Aid training class at their new training center, 25 East Side Square in a newly renovated space and the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting.

Renaissance Care Center has been certified by the Illinois Department of Public Health to conduct CNA training classes.

After approximately eight weeks, those students will graduate and be added to the healthcare workforce at Renaissance Care Center

Renaissance Care Center does not charge students any tuition or fees.

“While we have very good staffing numbers, it has been increasingly difficult to hire qualified CNAs over the past year, so we have taken it upon ourselves to formally train our own”, says Marty Jones, Administrator.

“While we have excellent working relationships with area CNA schools, it was determined we needed to increase the opportunities for local potential healthcare workers to receive training,” added Bradley Alter, CEO.

Andrea France, the program’s Coordinator, is certified by IDPH as a CNA trainer and has over 25 years of experience in healthcare training. The classes of eight students will run continuously. In order to join a class, interested people should apply at Renaissance Care Center to become a Helping Hands staff member. Helping Hands staff assist CNAs with their patient care job duties. After successfully completing three months as a Helping Hands staff, one can apply to join the next CNA class. Says France, “while we don’t expect one new training program to solve all staffing problems in the area, we feel it’s important to do our best to help,” said France.

Renaissance Care Center also has scholarship opportunities for CNAs wishing to become LPNs, and LPNs wishing to become RNs.

For more information, please contact Ronda Randolph, Community Liaison at Renaissance Care Center, 309-647-5631.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tspr.org

No more snow days in Macomb School District

The Board of Education agreed to have the district hold E-Learning days instead of calling off classes for emergencies such as snow storms. “On these years where you have four, five, six snow days, those really end up being four, five, six lost learning days, because when you tack them onto the end (of the school year), there’s no way of creating that continuity of learning,” said Superintendent Patrick Twomey.
MACOMB, MO
WCIA

Springfield church struck by lightning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic church in Springfield was damaged on Saturday after it was struck by lightning. The lightning strike left a large crack in the stone steeple of Grace Lutheran Church and caused small pieces of debris to rain down on the sidewalk. Nearby roads were closed in order to allow firefighters […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1440 WROK

A Powerful new Illegal Drug mix has now been found in Illinois

According to a report, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up in Central Illinois, and this drug brings with it a serious risk of seizures and death. The best way to avoid drugs and a potential drug overdose is by simply not doing illegal drugs, and taking the drugs that are prescribed to you in the proper way a doctor recommends using them. For years now first responders and others have had the miracle antidote Narcan which can bring people back from an overdose with a single shot saving countless lives. But according to a report from centralillinoisproud.com, there is a new Narcan-resistant drug that has shown up and it is deadly, in an article on their site they say...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Health
hoiabc.com

Rollover crash sends four to the hospital

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Four people are expected to be OK after a rollover crash with entrapment in the southbound lanes of Route 6 south of War Memorial Drive in Peoria Thursday. The Peoria Fire Department says two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed after...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Krekel’s Custard Springfield warn about ‘scammer’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekel’s Custard officials said business owners need to be on the lookout for a “scammer” who came through their restaurant. In a Facebook post, officials stated a man tried to scam them out of $40 last Friday. “He ordered a soda and paid with a $50 bill,” they explained. “…our employee […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two contractors cited in case of Caterpillar electrician’s death

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Federal workplace safety inspectors have determined that two contractors are responsible for exposing workers to fall hazards, such as the fall that killed Scott W. Adams at the Mapleton foundry last December. OSHA conducted an investigation into Adams’ death, and in doing so, learned that...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skilled Nursing Facility#Cna#Certified Nurse
wglt.org

Fire heavily damages downtown Bloomington apartment building

Fire crews in Bloomington spent much of Wednesday battling a blaze that heavily damaged an apartment building just west of downtown. The Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the three-story brick building at Market and Lee streets around 6:25 a.m. Crews saw fire coming from the roof and thick smoke pouring from the top two floors, said spokesperson Frank Friend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Car crash shuts down part of Main St. in Peoria

UPDATE (7:03 p.m.) — According to Peoria Emergency Communications Center Supervisor Kristin Keyes, the road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Department has shut down Main Street hill at Crescent Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. This...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

What you need to know about the voting in Tuesday’s Illinois primaries

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local election officials expect strong Republican turnout for Tuesday’s midterm Illinois Primary Election. More than 10,000 voters either have already cast an early ballot or have already returned their mail-in ballots across Peoria, Tazewell and McLean Counties. That includes 4,480 in Peoria County, 4,675 in McLean County and 2,059 in Tazewell County, as of Monday afternoon.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 displaced after car crashes into Peoria building Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven people living in a Peoria home on N. University Street and W. Macqueen Avenue are now displaced after a car crashed into the building Thursday morning. Police received the call at 7:38 a.m. and learned the driver of a Chevy Cruz somehow lost control...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
wmay.com

Police Chief: Many Panhandlers At Intersections Are Scamming Donors

Springfield’s police chief says local drivers need to know that when they hand money to people panhandling at busy intersections or in median strips, they may be falling victim to a fraud. Police have begun to implement Mayor Jim Langfelder’s order to move panhandlers away from those busy and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crews recover sunken Illinois tug boat

(WTVO) — Coast Guard investigators are trying to determine the cause of a tug boat that sunk two days ago on the Illinois River. Crew successfully recovered the boat on Monday, which will be brought to Hamm’s Harbor just north of Peoria. Police said that crews started getting the boat out at 8:30 a.m. and […]
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

County Coroner identifies homicide victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in Springfield on Sunday. The victim was 19-year-old, Jamarius Williams. He was pronounced dead at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, which was shortly after he arrived at the hospital. Officials said that an autopsy indicated that Williams died from a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

One person trapped in car vs. pole accident

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An accident in Peoria requires the “Jaws of Life” to be used. Officials were called to the 100 West Republic Street around midnight. There reports of a car hitting a light pole on it’s passenger side, leaving the driver trapped inside.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg woman arrested for theft over $500,000

On June 22, 2022, the Galesburg Police Department arrested Diane J. Wall, 57, on an arrest warrant issued by the Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office for multiple counts of theft and identity theft in excess of $500,000. An investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Inspector General’s Office and...
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

1 dead in car crash in Bloomington early Friday

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say one person is dead after an overnight Friday car crash. In a release, police say that at around 1:25 a.m., officers witnessed a car drive through two red lights on Market Street - at Center and Madison streets. The car had...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

684
Followers
668
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy