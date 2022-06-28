Gabriel Jesus Completes Arsenal Medical As Stat Highlights How Much Man City Might Miss Him

Although Jesus was not one of City's most-played stars under Pep Guardiola, a statistic published by Opta has highlighted just how valuable he was.

Gabriel Jesus completed his medical at Arsenal on Tuesday ahead of his move from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old striker was greeted by fellow Brazilian Edu, who is Arsenal's technical director, as he arrived at the club's London Colney training center.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed to pay £45m to City for the transfer of Jesus, who is said to be joining on a five-year contract.

Jesus wore the no.9 jersey at City last season and he is expected to keep that number after moving to Arsenal, replacing Alexandre Lacazette following his free transfer to Lyon this summer.

Jesus is moving to Arsenal because he wants more game time.

He is likely to be a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta, after playing only 1,880 minutes (of a possible 3,420) for City in the Premier League last season.

Many of his appearances for City came as a winger, but he will be primarily used by Arsenal in his favored position as a central striker.

In Guardiola's entire management career with top-flight teams (Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City), only Lionel Messi, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero have delivered more goals and assists than Jesus.

Jesus made 159 Premier League appearances for City, scoring 58 goals and providing 29 assists.

In all competitions, he scored 95 goals and made 41 assists in 236 matches.