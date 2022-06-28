ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas Campbell returns to Tennessee basketball as director of recruiting

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Rick Barnes hoped to hire Lucas Campbell a year ago, but the Tennessee basketball coach didn't have an opening on his staff.

Campbell was Barnes' first choice when the Vols created a director of recruiting position.

"We wanted someone back that we felt like that really understood the program inside-out from every level of it," Barnes said. "Once this opportunity came open, he was the perfect guy for us."

Campbell, a former UT guard and grad assistant, spent last season as the director of basketball operations at ETSU on the staff of Desmond Oliver , a former UT assistant.

Barnes stressed Campbell's familiarity with the roster and the respect everyone in the program has for Campbell made him the ideal candidate. Campbell will help coordinate all aspects of the program's recruiting efforts. He will organize recruiting travel for the UT coaches and oversee the logistics of on-campus visits.

"I think because of him being in the program and knowing exactly what we are looking for, he is going to be great for all these young guys," Barnes said.

Campbell, 25, was a walk-on guard for the Vols form 2015-19. He played in 16 games and scored 15 points, including shooting 3-for-7 on 3-pointers. He joined Barnes' staff as a graduate assistant following his playing career. He received his master's degree in sport management from UT in May 2021.

Campbell was a key asset in recruiting while he was at UT. Barnes said Campbell and senior guard Josiah-Jordan James hosted many recruiting visits and he knows the campus well.

"Everybody, parents and everyone who meets him, loves his enthusiasm and fire," Barnes said. "He will be able to do a lot of the stuff we need done on campus during recruiting. He just knows it. I am excited for him, too. You can tell just being away a year, he has a whole different demeanor about him in a good way."

The Knoxville native starred at Christian Academy of Knoxville before joining the Vols.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lucas Campbell returns to Tennessee basketball as director of recruiting

