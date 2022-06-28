LAFD crews extinguish fire at rehab center in Canoga Park

LAFD crews battle fire at rehab hospital in Canoga Park 00:40

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a Canoga Park rehabilitation center early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 5 a.m., at Topanga Terrace Rehabilitation and Subacute on Roscoe Boulevard, where firefighters evacuated nearly two dozen patients.

CBSLA

Sky2 over the scene showed nearly 20 of the 90 patients in the parking lot, lying in their hospital beds as crews with Los Angeles Fire Department worked inside.

It took 55 firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were located inside of a laundry room at the facility.

Crews remained on scene to clear the area of residual smoke, using high-powered fans so that staff and patients could return to their rooms, per LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire was not immediately known.