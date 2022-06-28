ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFD crews extinguish fire at rehab center in Canoga Park

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IxN1_0gOMtaAo00

LAFD crews battle fire at rehab hospital in Canoga Park 00:40

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a Canoga Park rehabilitation center early Tuesday morning.

The blaze was first reported just before 5 a.m., at Topanga Terrace Rehabilitation and Subacute on Roscoe Boulevard, where firefighters evacuated nearly two dozen patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aGZKR_0gOMtaAo00
CBSLA

Sky2 over the scene showed nearly 20 of the 90 patients in the parking lot, lying in their hospital beds as crews with Los Angeles Fire Department worked inside.

It took 55 firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were located inside of a laundry room at the facility.

Crews remained on scene to clear the area of residual smoke, using high-powered fans so that staff and patients could return to their rooms, per LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

A cause for the fire was not immediately known.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LA Fire crews knocks down house fire in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles Fire Department units extinguished a fire that broke out at two-story house in Lincoln Heights Friday evening.It took the firefighters 25 minutes to knock down the blaze.The fire took place inside a 2,236 square-foot two-story vacant craftsman-style home that was built in 1950, according to LA Fire. The house is located at the 2659 block of North Pasadena Avenue in Lincoln Heights.One firefighter out of the 59 that were called to the scene was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and it's unclear how badly the property was damaged.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS LA

Fire damages detached garage in Melrose District

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out in a detached garage in the Melrose District Wednesday morning. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8:20 a.m. after reports of a tree fire, but upon their arrival at the scene realized that the flames had also spread to a detached garage on N. Sierra Bonita Avenue.Captain Armand Dabuet spoke with CBS LA reporters on scene, where he detailed that they found downed power lines in the immediate area, though they weren't sure if it was a result of the fire. It took just under 20 minutes for LAFD to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on scene to remove the remaining structure left by the fire and handle any lingering hot spots. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City officials stress importance of leaving fireworks to professionals ahead of Fourth of July

Leaders from local fire authorities gathered at a conference in East L.A. on Friday to address the dangers to both personal safety and the environment that come with fireworks, urging the public to leave it to the pros. With just days left until the Fourth of July, law enforcement agencies throughout the Southland have begun to crackdown on illegal fireworks. Just recently in Azusa, police seized over 1,600 pounds of illegal fireworks and tools used to make the pyrotechnic devices. They're warning that this year, more than ever, it isn't worth putting the risk up to the test. "This year and into the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

City of Los Angeles hosts firework buyback event ahead of July 4

The City of Los Angeles held Saturday a fireworks-buyback program in Mission Hills, hoping to cut down on the use of illegal pyrotechnics on the Fourth of July. Officials were providing gift cards for people who surrender fireworks at an event. Within the first 20 minutes, about 90 pounds of illegal fireworks were turned in. "We understand the Fourth of July is an excellent time to enjoy and celebrate with families and friends, and we understand that historically fireworks are a big part of that. We get that," Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said during a news conference in Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canoga Park, CA
City
Topanga, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Families continue to wait for home repairs a year after a botched illegal fireworks explosion

The families who lived on East 27th and San Pedro Streets in South Los Angeles were told they would be out of their homes for about 15 minutes. And yet, a year later, many still await their chance to sleep under their own roofs — after the botched detonation of a stash of illegal fireworks by the Los Angeles Police Department's bomb squad destroyed their houses."When I walked into the house everything was on the floor, windows were blown out," said Minerva Velasquez. "If we would have been home, I don't think we would have survived."Minerva and her husband Hilario Velasquez...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters rescue two from vehicle after collision with light pole in South Gate

Firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that collided with a light pole in South Gate Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at around 5:45 a.m. near Tweedy Boulevard and Stanford Avenue. When Los Angeles County Fire Department units arrived at the scene, they quickly rescued the driver and occupant of the vehicle who were trapped inside due to the damage his vehicle sustained. Both people inside the car were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of which was said to be in critical condition. 
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafd#Rehab#Terrace
CBS LA

Two people killed in suspected drunk driving pursuit

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday.Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Erik Roy of the La Habra Police Department.La Habra police officers had conducted a traffic stop for a possible drunk driver at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Roy said."The vehicle initially yielded in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Arbolita Drive, before fleeing northbound at a high rate of speed," he said.The short pursuit ended in the area of Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street in Rowland Heights.Paramedics pronounced the driver and his passenger dead at the scene.
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds of pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Costa Mesa, Montclair

This Fourth of July is already busy for Southern California's police agencies, who are cracking down on illegal fireworks across the region.Police in Costa Mesa and Montclair both announced seizures of more than 100 pounds of illegal fireworks in their respective cities this week.RELATED: A comprehensive list of where to see a July 4th fireworks showIn the Montclair case, police were tipped off to a stash of illegal fireworks at STG Auto Group, a used car dealer on Central Avenue. Police say a 34-year-old Fullerton man working at the dealership showed officers where the fireworks were, then admitted they were...
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Suspect with gun shot by police officers in South LA

An investigation is underway tonight following an officer involved shooting in South Central. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 36th Place and Main Street around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday due to a man that was disturbing the peace and was also carrying a gun. It's unclear what exactly took place before officers opened fire or if the suspect shot at officers.There is no update at this moment on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured, according to LAPD.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Three injured after speeding car slams into parked vehicles, lands on fence in Watts

The driver of a speeding vehicle left three injured women, damaged cars and property in its wake before landing on top of a fence in Watts early Thursday morning. Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene detailed that the driver, expected to be traveling at a high rate of speed heading southbound along Compton Avenue, slammed into at least one parked car a little before 2:15 a.m.. After the initial collision the suspect's vehicle continued moving until it jumped a curb, crashed through a cinderblock wall and landed on top of a fence in front of a residence. Three women were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Help needed to find driver in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old pedestrian

Police need helping finding the hit-and-run driver who killed a 77-year-old man walking in a Thousand Oaks crosswalk.Yang Xuezeng of Thousand Oaks died of the injuries he sustained in the hit-and-run crash a few days after the June 7 crash, according to Ventura County sheriff's officials. A deputy found him in the crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court.Xuezeng was with a group of people and was starting to cross the street when he was struck by a white sedan, according to authorities. The sedan had been driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

City of LA hosting anonymous fireworks buyback program on Saturday

As the Fourth of July approaches, and state officials warn the public against the use of illegal fireworks, especially with the looming drought plaguing California, the City of Los Angeles is offering an anonymous buyback of fireworks.The event, planned for Saturday at the Brand Park parking lot in Mission Hills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where members with both the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to assist, offering gift cards in exchange for any illegal fireworks. "They're all illegal and prohibited," Rodriguez said at a press conference on Wednesday. "All of these items are eligible...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Motorcycle officer injured in Beverly Hills crash

A Beverly Hills motor officer was injured in a crash Wednesday.The crash happened on Wilshire Boulevard, between Robertson and La Cienega, after 1:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area due to the investigation.Sky 9 was over the scene of the crash, which appeared to involve a black four-door sedan that was heavily damaged and had a shattered windshield. The front wheel of the officer's motorcycle appeared to have collided with the sedan's right side.The condition of the officer was not known.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

People hitting road for holiday weekend, RV rentals up

Despite rising gas prices, Southern Californians are showing no signs of slowing down this weekend. 2.7 million travelers in Southern California will be hitting the roads for the 4th of July weekend. A slight jump compared to numbers in 2021, according to the Auto Club of Southern California (AAA).Some of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles on Friday included the 10 Freeway, 5 Freeway, 405 Freeway and the 57 Freeway. Even though gas still costs more than $6 per gallon, people are ready to get out of town for the weekend. "I am heading to Camarillo 4th of July, yeah," Isa Bello told...
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA, San Bernardino County officials close preserves fearing wildfires sparked by fireworks

Officials have cautioned against using fireworks this holiday weekend as the drought emergency worsens daily, making dry, golden brush ripe fuel for wildfires."I'm worried about people driving up the hill and trying to shoot off fireworks," said Fontana resident Ryan Kauffman. Concerned about the increased fire danger going into the Fourth of July weekend, San Bernardino County firefighters closed the North Etiwanda Preserve in Rancho Cucamonga to protect it from anyone insistent on using fireworks."I wouldn't want to see it damaged or my home damaged even more so," said Kauffman. Officials closed the preserve from Friday night through Tuesday morning, with the...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: Westminster woman walking 3 dogs victim of hit-and-run Wednesday

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who plowed into a woman walking her three dogs in Westminster early Wednesday morning. "We see her all the time, that's just part of her routine...just really friendly, and it just tore me up. It still does even now," neighbor Ed Mitchell said of the woman. Security video captured the incident, near the intersection of Klamath Drive and Iroguois Road, when the driver of an SUV slammed into the victim and then took off, leaving the woman in the middle of the street. "For me, it was just a shock," said resident Jim Hanan. "It's just...
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy