Top college football recruit shoots down wild rumors

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xET4_0gOMtL8100

Jalen Rashada made the latest waves in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle when he announced he committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Not longer after that, rumors circulated that the top 10 quarterback recruit agreed to a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami mega-booster John Ruiz.

That same rumor alleged that Rashada turned down an even bigger offer from an in-state rival: up to $11 million from the Gator Collective at Florida.

Rashada got out in front of those reports, and sought to set the record straight.

Jalen Rashada: These reports are false

"Any report regarding my commitment to the University of Miami is false unless I was interviewed directly," he said in a statement.

"All reports of my decision involving a NIL deal is inaccurate. I would never make a life/career choice for any monetary value.

"As I stated in my commitment live on TV I chose Miami because of the relationship I have with the coaches, players, and the direction the program is headed.

"I wish not to address the false reports again as this is a time I wish to celebrate my college commitment and my commitment to my current team, and teammates as we look forward to our dream of winning a state championship. At this time I request no interviews."

However the Hurricanes landed Rashada, the program landed who should be the quarterback of its future under coach Mario Cristobal.

( h/t Jalen Rashada on Twitter )

