This weekend witnessed the launch of The Big Homecoming, a one-of-a-kind festival that celebrates the energy of HBCU homecomings, but in a uniquely different way. The Big Homecoming is the brainchild of Amir Windom, a multiple Grammy-winning entertainment executive and proud alum of Florida A&M University. The festival, deemed the first “365 festival” by Windom, […] The post Amir Windom launches The Big Homecoming at Clark Atlanta University appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO