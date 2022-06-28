ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog who fell off a 50ft cliff caused a headache for rescuers because she's the same colour as the rocks - but can YOU spot her?

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 4 days ago

A dog named Roxy left coastguards stumped after she fell off a 50ft cliff and proved difficult to find as she 'looked like a rock'.

Roxy the Chinese Blue Shar Pei went over the edge of the steep cliff at Dungy Head, near Durdle Door in Dorset, on Monday.

Her distraught owners were joined by Wyke and Lulworth Coastguards but they couldn't spot the grey dog which was camouflaged against the rocks on the beach below.

Two teams were dispatched to search for Roxy with one looking down from the cliff top and the other scouring the sand from below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwWA4_0gOMsRDM00
Can YOU spot Roxy huddling amongst the large rocks?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f3kB_0gOMsRDM00
Roxy the Chinese Blue Shar Pei went over the edge of the steep cliff at Dungy Head, near Durdle Door in Dorset, on Monday 

After a 45 minute search involving nearly 20 people, the pet was finally spotted huddling amongst the large rocks.

Her colour meant she had blended in with the 185 million year old Jurassic Coast rock formations.

Thankfully, Roxy was unharmed and coastguards reunited her with her relieved owners, a British family holidaying on the south coast.

Tony Goss, of Wyke Coastguard, said Roxy was 'very lucky' to emerge unscathed and urged walkers to keep their dogs on the lead near cliff-tops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnVB7_0gOMsRDM00
After a 45 minute search involving nearly 20 people, the pet was finally spotted huddling amongst the large rocks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0pTf_0gOMsRDM00
Roxy was found at the base of the cliff not far from where she had fallen, 'non the worse for her ordeal'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1EZs_0gOMsRDM00
Two teams from Wyke and Lulworth Coastguards were dispatched to search for Roxy with one looking down from the cliff top and the other scouring the sand from below

He said: 'Roxy fell about 50ft and rolled down a very steep bank.

'The owners have two dogs who were not on a lead.

'They were next to the cliff and they looked away for a second and when they looked back Roxy was gone.

'They were distraught and called 999 who put them on to us and we sent two teams to look for Roxy.

'We were searching for her for quite a while as her colour made her very difficult to see.

'We had a team on the cliff looking down and another walking along the beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00gUxL_0gOMsRDM00
Her colour meant she had blended in with the 185 million year old Jurassic Coast rock formations (Roxy is circled in red)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOrjs_0gOMsRDM00
The pooch went over the edge of the steep cliff at Dungy Head, near Durdle Door in Dorset (Dungy Head red circle and blue circle Durdle Door)

'We eventually spotted her huddled among some rocks and it took so long as she looks like a rock.

'Roxy had no injuries and we reunited her with her relieved owners.

'She was a lucky dog and we urge people to put dogs on leads around the cliff edge as no matter how well behaved they are they will go after something..'

A Lulworth Coastguard spokesperson said: 'A dog had fallen from cliffs at Dungy Head.

'Roxy, a Chinese Blue Shar Pei was found at the base of the cliff not far from where she had fallen, non the worse for her ordeal.

'Team members had to walk and carry Roxy against a rising tide and over rough terrain to St Oswalds Bay to link up with the coastal path back to Lulworth where she was reunited with her very relieved and grateful owners.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070hLY_0gOMsRDM00
Team members had to walk and carry Roxy against a rising tide and over rough terrain to St Oswalds Bay to link up with the coastal path back to Lulworth (pictured) 

