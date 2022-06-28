ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Jeremiah Cobb is set to make an announcement this week

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TcPJh_0gOMrxIh00

Auburn football recruiting target Jeremiah Cobb is announcing his decision on Friday.

The Auburn Tigers need some momentum on the recruiting trail and it could start on Friday when running back target Jeremiah Cobb makes his decision.

Auburn is the favorite to land Cobb but the Montgomery, AL native is also considering the Tennesee Vols and the Clemson Tigers.

Bryan Harsin and his staff have put Auburn in a position to be the favorite to land the star running back. Cobb moving up his decision is a good sign for the in-state school.

Cobb is projected to pick Auburn on all major recruiting services. Auburn is the only school with crystal balls placed on 247 for Cobb and On3's projection machine is giving Auburn a 95% chance of landing the playmaker.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound running back can be used in an offensive in multiple ways. He can catch the ball out of the backfield while also using power in the running game. Cobb will have every opportunity to be an elite running back regardless of where he goes.

His first official visit was to Clemson on June 3rd. He took an official visit to Auburn two weeks later on June 17th. Then saw what Tennesee had to offer on June 24th. After the final visit, he announced that he was ready to commit to one of those three schools.

Cobb is a top 20 player in the state of Alabama.

