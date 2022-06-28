One dead following hit-and-run in Canoga Park; Suspect seen running from area on foot

Deadly hit-and-run underway after suspect seen fleeing from area on foot 01:39

Authorities were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday, where one person was found dead at the scene.

Both vehicles remained at the intersection of Vanowen Street and De Soto Avenue where the collision occurred, though investigators believe the suspect exited their vehicle and fled on foot.

According to investigators, the crash occurred just before 12:15 a.m., when the driver of a black Dodge Ram is said to have ran a red light while traveling southbound along De Soto Avenue, colliding with the driver of a gold Lexus IS 350 that was traveling westbound along Vanowen Street.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, after their vehicle rolled over several times before colliding with a power pole, light pole and city street sign.

The suspect reportedly exited their vehicle, which had also rolled several times, before fleeing on foot southbound down De Soto Ave.

"We do have some video evidence of that and other witness statements that have led us to conduct an active search that is ongoing," said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Andrew Nieman.

Search teams, aided by bloodhounds, were scouring a three-block radius for a male suspect, wearing dark clothing expected to be in his 20s.