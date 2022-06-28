ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One dead following hit-and-run in Canoga Park; Suspect seen running from area on foot

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFQtf_0gOMrr0L00

Deadly hit-and-run underway after suspect seen fleeing from area on foot 01:39

Authorities were investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday, where one person was found dead at the scene.

Both vehicles remained at the intersection of Vanowen Street and De Soto Avenue where the collision occurred, though investigators believe the suspect exited their vehicle and fled on foot.

According to investigators, the crash occurred just before 12:15 a.m., when the driver of a black Dodge Ram is said to have ran a red light while traveling southbound along De Soto Avenue, colliding with the driver of a gold Lexus IS 350 that was traveling westbound along Vanowen Street.

The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead at the scene, after their vehicle rolled over several times before colliding with a power pole, light pole and city street sign.

The suspect reportedly exited their vehicle, which had also rolled several times, before fleeing on foot southbound down De Soto Ave.

"We do have some video evidence of that and other witness statements that have led us to conduct an active search that is ongoing," said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Andrew Nieman.

Search teams, aided by bloodhounds, were scouring a three-block radius for a male suspect, wearing dark clothing expected to be in his 20s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Two people killed in suspected drunk driving pursuit

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday.Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Erik Roy of the La Habra Police Department.La Habra police officers had conducted a traffic stop for a possible drunk driver at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Roy said."The vehicle initially yielded in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Arbolita Drive, before fleeing northbound at a high rate of speed," he said.The short pursuit ended in the area of Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street in Rowland Heights.Paramedics pronounced the driver and his passenger dead at the scene.
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene. Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames. Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle. Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire. 
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canoga Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Athens area; shooter still on the loose

A man was fatally shot in the Athens area near the 1000 block of West Imperial Highway on Saturday. The shooter is still on the run and it's unclear at this moment if Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies have an idea who the suspect is. Deputies originally received the report of the shooting at around 5:20 p.m., according to Deputy Veronica Fantom.  The victim was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene. His name or age has not been released. Sheriffs deputies are investigating what the motive may have been for the shooter.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Suspect with gun shot by police officers in South LA

An investigation is underway tonight following an officer involved shooting in South Central. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to 36th Place and Main Street around 10:24 p.m. on Saturday due to a man that was disturbing the peace and was also carrying a gun. It's unclear what exactly took place before officers opened fire or if the suspect shot at officers.There is no update at this moment on the suspect's condition. No officers were injured, according to LAPD.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanowen Street#De Soto Avenue#Lexus
CBS News

Fatal collision on 15 Freeway prompts lengthy road closure in Corona

Authorities were investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Corona early Friday morning, which left one person dead. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though California Highway Patrol officials arrived at the scene at around 2:40 a.m., where they saw several Good Samaritans attempting to put out a fire that had burst forth from the crashed semi truck.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Brian Jimenez, 20, charged with attempted murder in 91 Freeway shooting

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a motorist during a road rage confrontation on the 91 Freeway was charged Friday with attempted murder. Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon for the June 23 shooting.California Highway Patrol officers said Jimenez is accused of firing several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Corona. Rialto Police Department officers were able to locate Jimenez using his license plate number and he was taken into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Jimenez is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

CHP officers arrest suspect in 91 Freeway shooting

Authorities made an arrest in connection with a road rage incident turned shooting on State Route 91 on June 23.After investigation, California Highway Patrol officers were led to believe that 20-year-old Rialto resident Brian Jimenez was the man who fired several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on SR-91 in Corona. He was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were able to obtain the license plate number for Jimenez's Kia Optima and broadcast the information to law enforcement agencies in the surrounding area. Rialto Police Department officers located Jimenez, driving his Kia, and took both he and his vehicle into custody."The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."Anyone who may have witnessed the incident was asked to contact the Riverside CHP Investigative Unit at (951) 637-8000.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

19-year-old dies days after hit-and-run crash on Father's Day

A 19-year-old who was struck in a violent car crash in Compton on Father's Day has died, and now his family is searching for answers. "I miss him every day. I stay up at night thinking he's going to come home," Ceila Paz said of her eldest son, Adrian. She last saw Adrian conscious on June 19, when the family gathered for a Father's Day barbecue and a surprise early birthday party for Paz. RELATED: Family of man shot, killed on Father's Day in front of his son in Long Beach speak out"He gave me a gift and I remember telling him it's...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Three injured after speeding car slams into parked vehicles, lands on fence in Watts

The driver of a speeding vehicle left three injured women, damaged cars and property in its wake before landing on top of a fence in Watts early Thursday morning. Los Angeles Police Department officers on the scene detailed that the driver, expected to be traveling at a high rate of speed heading southbound along Compton Avenue, slammed into at least one parked car a little before 2:15 a.m.. After the initial collision the suspect's vehicle continued moving until it jumped a curb, crashed through a cinderblock wall and landed on top of a fence in front of a residence. Three women were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters rescue two from vehicle after collision with light pole in South Gate

Firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that collided with a light pole in South Gate Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at around 5:45 a.m. near Tweedy Boulevard and Stanford Avenue. When Los Angeles County Fire Department units arrived at the scene, they quickly rescued the driver and occupant of the vehicle who were trapped inside due to the damage his vehicle sustained. Both people inside the car were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of which was said to be in critical condition. 
SOUTH GATE, CA
CBS LA

Woman shot to death on railroad tracks in Commerce

Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputies are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday afternoon in Commerce. At approximately 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Sheriffs deputies received a call about a woman who had been shot.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. So far LA County Sheriffs deputies have no clear idea of what led to the woman being shot at. There are no details about the suspect involved and it's unclear if the Sheriffs department has identified a person of interest. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call the LA County Sheriffs Department at (323)-890-5500. 
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy