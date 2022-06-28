15-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Has Been Missing for One Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother’s plea to find her son’s killer. In 2016, James Walke was gunned down in Philadelphia. Police have video of the suspect, but they haven’t been able to make an arrest. “He just loved life. Everybody had to get a hug or a big kiss from him,” Yullio Robbins said. James Walke’s smile was something else. “James was the life, the life of the party,” Robbins, Walke’s mother, said. “I know you hear this all the time, but my son really was. He had the most beautiful smile. He had an everlasting smile that you would never forget.” It was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO