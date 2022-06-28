Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Another mostly sunny day Tuesday with low humidity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This coming holiday weekend looks too hot and humid, with a few isolated rain shower and thunderstorm chances possible. SATURDAY: Saturday should be a fairly typical July day. Temperatures will be warming up into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will be in the low to mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. This will likely drive feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and triple digits. Overall, much of your Saturday will be sunny and dry, however a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO