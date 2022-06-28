ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Another mostly sunny day Tuesday with low humidity

By Joel Young, CBM
KARK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly clear skies with cool, crisp conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Then by midday, temperatures climb into the lower 80s....

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: More showers Sunday

TONIGHT: The leftover clouds from the Saturday afternoon showers will dissipate. A southeast wind of 5-10 mph will continue to bring humid and sticky air into Arkansas. The temperature will drop into the mid 70s with mostly clear skies. SUNDAY: We will see another day with rain and storms widespread...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Staying in the 90s this weekend

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the mid 70s. TOMORROW: Saturday will look very similar to what we saw on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Hit and miss storms possible over holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This coming holiday weekend looks too hot and humid, with a few isolated rain shower and thunderstorm chances possible. SATURDAY: Saturday should be a fairly typical July day. Temperatures will be warming up into the lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will be in the low to mid 70s by Saturday afternoon. This will likely drive feels like temperatures into the upper 90s and triple digits. Overall, much of your Saturday will be sunny and dry, however a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
State
Arkansas State
KARK

Texas man puts life savings into buying virtual property

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Buying property is a big investment, but some people are investing in virtual properties. Justin Reed says he paid $18,000 for the Khorum Coast, a piece of virtual land in the Entropia Universe, an online virtual reality game. “I know it sounds like a lot,...
TEXAS STATE
KARK

Woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WPIX) – New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead. “My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said. When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice in return....
INCOME TAX

