Redding, CT

Redding Travel Alert: Road Work Begins Today

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the Redding Highway Department will be...

Redding Home for Sale: 2 Little River Lane

Exceptional colonial in Little River Estates with extensive updates on two picturesque acres in a premier cul de sac location. Set back privately with stone walls, stone patio with custom fire pit and hot tub, plus an expansive deck for outdoor enjoyment. Attention to detail inside and out, including limestone foyer with decorative stone inlay, custom millwork, moldings, built-ins, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors, and top of the line appointments. Total 3,148 sf with 4-5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, including lower level fitness or au-pair accommodations with full bath.
REDDING, CT
Have you spotted Slow Down In Town stickers in Darien?

The Town of Darien and officers from the Darien Police Department are doing their part to spread the word about “Slow Down In Town,” the town’s public safety campaign. Members of the Darien Police Department were in the parking lot at Middlesex Middle School on Friday, June 17 handing out “Slow Down in Town” stickers and speaking to parents about the campaign as they dropped off their children before school.
DARIEN, CT
Redding, CT
Redding, CT
Traffic
Southbury Independence Day Schedule for Town Offices and Probate Court

All Town Offices, Senior Center, Transfer Station, Southbury Public Library and Connecticut Probate District 22 will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Additionally:. Town Pool will be OPEN on Monday, July 4 at its regular hours 1:00-7:00pm (for more information, please visit www.southbury-ct.org/pool) The Public...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Westchester County Waives Beach Fees Through September 1st!

The waiving of beach fees is the latest measure by the Latimer Administration to ease inflation costs for Westchester County residents. Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Glen Island Beach fees will be waived, Monday through Thursday, through Thursday, September 1. The latest move to ease inflation costs for residents will be at Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and also at the County’s pools, Saxon Woods Pool in White Plains and Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers. Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson is open weekends only, and Willson’s Woods in Mount Vernon is currently free daily.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Putnam to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI JULY 4th

STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs from 7/1 through 7/5/22. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville, Town of Carmel Police Department Chief Anthony Hoffmann and Kent Police Department Chief Kevin Owens announced today that Putnam County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
PUTNAM, CT
Westchester Parks Foundation’s Camp Morty is Back in Session at Mountain Lakes This Summer with New Robotics Program

Westchester Parks Foundation’s (WPF) Camp Morty, a quality outdoor residential camp experience for children residing in underserved communities in Westchester County, will be returning to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem for the first time in two years. The camp will officially open July 3 for five one-week sessions. Camp Morty will also be adding a new robotics program this summer, awarded by a grant from Verizon, along with traditional summer camp activities including swimming, hiking, nature exploration, canoeing and more. The robotics program will encourage campers to learn a new skill set like coding in a safe environment with hands-on staff. This is especially important to children from underserved communities in Westchester.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Bethel Police Welcome Anthony Bria to Department!

The Bethel Police Department welcomes our newest Officer, Anthony Bria, to the force. Bria, a Fairfield County native, has worked as an Officer for the past several years in North Carolina. We welcome Officer Bria back to Connecticut and look forward to him being a part of the Bethel Police Department.
BETHEL, CT
Outdoor Pajama Story Time at Somers Library

Listen to stories read by Doris Jane Smith outside the library. In case of inclement weather, a Zoom link will be sent by email. Michelle Wellansky- Children's Librarian & Beth Levine- Library Assistant. Library programs are supported by Friends of Somers Library through our patrons' generous contributions.
SOMERS, CT
Redding residents earn spot on University of Utah spring Dean's List

Congratulations to Redding residents Nicole Winter Zaia, Jack Aron, and Robert Eskeland who have been named to the Dean's List at University of Utah. The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
REDDING, CT
The Enchanted Nutcracker Premier: Calling all Dancers for Summer Workshop

Calling all dancers! Registration is now open for the Enchanted Garden’s 20th annual Nutcracker winter performance. Choreographed and directed by Brenda Froehlich, “The Enchanted Nutcracker” is a spirited modern adaptation of this classic ballet. This will be the premier of Ms. Froehlich’s Nutcracker in Ridgefield. She developed the production over the past two decades while serving as owner and creative director of Wilton Dance Studio.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter: Georgetown Veterinary Hospital

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Georgetown Veterinary...
REDDING, CT

