ABC's "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she supported adding more justices to the Supreme Court on Thursday, saying that she was in favor of getting her "country back." "You have a Supreme Court that is not a balance of left and right," Goldberg said. "That is not what is the Supreme Court is supposed to be because they have to rule, judicially, they're supposed to be the balance of the country. They're out of balance now, and I think the only way to fix it is we're going to have to put other people on the court."

