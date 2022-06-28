ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Commerce 'Bois D'Arc 4th of July' Event Is Sunday (July2); Chamber Creates New Member Directory

ketr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul also says the Chamber has recently created a new...

www.ketr.org

countylinemagazine.com

Independence Day Concert in Sulphur Springs

Celebration Plaza comes to life with free music and fireworks this year Saturday, July 2. The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra performs patriotic marches and other classical hits. The evening ends with a fireworks display above the Hopkins County Courthouse. For information visit www.sulphurspringstx.org or call (903) 885-6515.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ketr.org

Sherman's Taiwanese Wafer and TI Chip Plants Will Benefit Northeast Texas

Our business commentator Wyman Williams, former Commerce mayor and long-time businessman, says the plans announced recently for the Taiwanese company GlobalWafer to build a manufacturing plant in Sherman, and previous plans announced by Texas Instruments to expand its microchip making plant in the city will ultimately benefit all of Northeast Texas.
SHERMAN, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — July 2, 2022

The following are land deed transactions filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office between June 16, 2022 and June 22, 2022:. Jane Dixon AKA Linda Jane Dixon to Harold Glenn Dixon; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Uleta Taylor to Debora Taylor Gray, Tammie Taylor Stafford and Charles...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Show Support For Local Coach Battling Cancer With Prayers, Donations Through Team Young

Although he recently accepted a position with Van ISD, Matt Young has a long history in Sulphur Springs. His family moved to town in 1989, when his dad accepted a coaching position. His dad coached for 11 years and his mom was a teacher. He followed his family into education, the past 14 years spent mentored and coaching Sulphur Springs students from the sidelines as offensive coordinator and line coach for football, the field in track and classroom.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KXII.com

Sherman Goodwill store on Texoma Pkwy re-opens

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After a 2-month hiatus, the Goodwill store on Texoma Parkway in Sherman is back. The store had its grand opening today after undergoing some renovations. Management said the inspiration to make changes came after seeing a few successful stores in Florida. The store is now able...
SHERMAN, TX
nypressnews.com

Collin County makes national list as ‘unaffordable’ for home ownership

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Add Collin County in North Texas to the list of places where home ownership is no longer affordable. With a median home price of $403,500 and a median income of $50,681, houses in the county north of Dallas are, by and large, no longer affordable for folks who already live there, according to an analysis by personal finance website MoneyGeek.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

48-acre development in Mesquite to begin construction in October

A new industrial development is coming to Mesquite. The Mesquite City Council unanimously approved changes to an industrial development to add parcels of land previously zoned residential. The added parcels will bring the development up to 48 acres to house the two buildings. With the exception of the two added...
KETK / FOX51 News

Wood County Electric Co-Op announces planned power outage

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Wood County Electric Co-Op has announced that they will be conducting a planned power outage on Wednesday. According to a release, the power outage will affect the Hoard region, approximately 1,500 meters east of Mineola, and will last between three to five hours beginning at 7 a.m. The company explained […]
WOOD COUNTY, TX
Atlas Obscura

Glass Bathrooms of Sulphur Springs

Public restrooms have never been so public. Constructed in 2012 to vie for the title of “America’s Best Restroom,” these are the first restrooms in the United States to be made entirely of two-way glass. They sit along the edge of Celebration Plaza in the middle of downtown Sulphur Springs, Texas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘We all would have died’: Mesquite Heat Fire victims stricken with fear this Independence Day weekend

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the 4th of July weekend quickly approaching, residents in the View area are worried about fireworks. Just six weeks after the Mesquite Heat Fire, dirt and rust are what cover the remains of residents’ belongings.  Doctor Pearl Merritt lives just outside of View and lost everything to the flames, […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

This Dallas neighbor weighs in as the healthiest county in Texas, says U.S. News

For babies and baby boomers alike, Collin County stands out as the healthiest county in Texas, according to a new study by U.S. News & World Report. Collin County lands at No. 50 on U.S. News’ list of the 500 healthiest counties in the U.S., making it the healthiest county in Texas. U.S. News assessed 2,735 of the 3,143 counties across the U.S. but ranked only 500 of them.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Feds propose $400K in fines after worker allegedly injured at Sulphur Springs concrete plant

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — OSHA has proposed that a company that owns a concrete manufacturing plant in Northeast Texas pay over $400,000 in fines after an investigation found that a worker was seriously injured due to alleged safety violations.According to a US Department of Labor spokesperson, on January 3, 2022, a worker at Armorock LLC's Sulphur Springs facility was seriously injured after being struck by a large mold. Armorock LLC manufactures concrete polymer manholes and other wastewater management structures. The company has about 100 employees at their Sulphur Springs, Texas, Boulder City, Nevada and Plant City, Florida facilities.A subsequent OSHA...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

