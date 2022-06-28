Commerce 'Bois D'Arc 4th of July' Event Is Sunday (July2); Chamber Creates New Member Directory

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — OSHA has proposed that a company that owns a concrete manufacturing plant in Northeast Texas pay over $400,000 in fines after an investigation found that a worker was seriously injured due to alleged safety violations.According to a US Department of Labor spokesperson, on January 3, 2022, a worker at Armorock LLC's Sulphur Springs facility was seriously injured after being struck by a large mold. Armorock LLC manufactures concrete polymer manholes and other wastewater management structures. The company has about 100 employees at their Sulphur Springs, Texas, Boulder City, Nevada and Plant City, Florida facilities.A subsequent OSHA...
Comments / 0