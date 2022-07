CHICAGO — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending abortion protections and touching off protests around the country, including in Chicago. It has been known since early May the Supreme Court had voted to overturned Roe v. Wade, but the nation’s highest court did not officially release its decision until Friday morning. About half of states are expected to quickly ban abortions, and experts have said millions of people will soon live in abortion “deserts” where they cannot access care.

