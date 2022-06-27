ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Escrow Closes on Parcel

By Anza-Borrego Foundation
 3 days ago

We recently closed escrow on a ten-acre parcel within the Anza-Borrego Desert State Wilderness area (formerly Sheep Canyon Wilderness Area). This remote parcel, accessible only by foot, sits at about 2,600 feet in elevation and is near Deering Canyon and the Valley of the Thousand Springs. The family...

Windermere Homes & Estates Announces the Sale of Green Valley Glen Estate Home For $2.3M in Poway, CA

This elevated 2 acre lot home comes with wonderful views, tranquility, privacy and a beautiful sparkling swimming pool & spa. Gleaming hardwood flooring, soaring ceilings, all new carpeting and a freshly painted interior. Numerous dual pane windows and skylights allow for natural lighting to come pouring in. The delightful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop, pendant lighting and a large island for extra countertop space. The first floor has a master bedroom, an additional guest bedroom and a private office. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs and a large loft area. 2500 sq ft indoor basketball court! The indoor basketball court is perfect for the sports enthusiast. Let your imagination run with this tremendous permitted living area. You can create your own state of the art fitness center or Pickleball courts to enjoy "rain or shine". This area also has great potential for an ADU, additional living quarters, or guest house. Additional highlights include a large eat-in kitchen area, a river rock fireplace in the family room, a beautiful master bedroom with huge walk-in closets, a master bathroom with dual vanity sinks and a jetted tub. Large laundry room with windows on both sides and a 4 car garage with ample storage. As you pass through the gated entry, you immediately appreciate the beautiful homes, gorgeous landscaping and pride of ownership in the community.
POWAY, CA
POWAY, CA
California gas tax to increase again on July 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased 1.1 cents to $6.253, and the statewide gas tax is set to increase Friday, July 1. Democrats have opposed any bill introduced to suspend the state gas tax, instead offering...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
International Food Court in Carlsbad

A new International Food Court has been added to the Carlsbad Farmers Market in the Village. Visitors to the weekly State Street Farmers Market in Carlsbad Village are in for a treat, starting today. This additional International Food Court will be in place each week until August 10th. The State...
CARLSBAD, CA
CARLSBAD, CA
Lakeside golf course taken over by crows

SAN DIEGO — Residents in one Lakeside neighborhood say they've noticed a growing population of crows recently. The birds have made the Willowbrook Golf Course & Grill in Lakeside their new destination every night. The people who live there are describing it as an 'invasion.'. "I'd say there's...
LAKESIDE, CA
LAKESIDE, CA
Mixed-Income Community Opens in San Diego

The 102-unit Valencia Pointe is some 3 miles northeast of National City. The California Housing Finance Agency has opened the 102-unit affordable Valencia Pointe in San Diego. CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development was CalHFA's partner on this project, while MAAC Project manages the property, according to Yardi Matrix data.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
UPDATE: Seeley fire estimated to be 40% contained

The fire is estimated to be 40% contained. No homes or structures were lost. Shelter is being provided at Wilson Junior High School. The Red Cross continues to offer assistance and can be reached at (858) 790-9542. We ask for the public to remain clear of the area. Thank you...
SEELEY, CA
SEELEY, CA
4th Of July Fireworks Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside & Escondido

Monday, July 4, 2022 Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. Purchase tickets online below or in-person at VisTix, 200 Civic Center Drive (near the intersections of Alta Vista and Civic Center Drives). Customer service available weekdays noon to 5 pm. Brengle Terrace Park will open at 7am. The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
ESCONDIDO, CA
SDG&E Facing State Audit As Outraged Customers Push Back On Rate Hikes

The California State Auditor is now looking into SDG&E as San Diego records the highest energy prices in the Country. The Union Tribune says San Diego had the highest average energy price in the U.S. from January through May of this year, and the State Auditor will be investigating why San Diego Gas & Electric bills have jumped, while also looking into how the California Public Utilities Commission approves rates for SDG&E and the other two utilities in the State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
Desert
Economy
Real Estate
Del Mar Mesa Preserve tree tunnel trails vandalized

SAN DIEGO — It's been shocking for bike riders and hikers alike to notice these large trees and branches chopped down out of nowhere, and for them to be dwarf oaks makes it even more upsetting because those take decades to grow. Upset that once tall trees along the...
DEL MAR, CA
DEL MAR, CA
Frontwave Credit Union Buys Arena Naming Rights

Based in Oceanside has bought the naming rights to a new indoor arena in the El Corazon section of the city and is running a series of what it calls "give-back" events that started in May with free gas. The 171,291-square-foot arena is scheduled to be the new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
Home Prices Dip as Interest Rates Rise

Rising interest rates have put somewhat of a damper on San Diego's resale housing market. The median price of a single-family home dropped $10,000 in May from $1 million to $990,000, according to the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, while the median price of condominiums and other forms of attached housing actually rose $10,000 to $670,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA
COUNTY ADDING NEW WARNING CATEGORY TO INFORM BEACHGOERS; NEW BEACH CLOSURES FROM BORDER TO CORONADO

June 30, 2022 (San Diego) -- On July 1, the County of San Diego will begin using a new beach water safety category and signs at local beaches in its continuing efforts to educate and protect the public's health. The system rolls out just as a new round of beach health warnings was issued yesterday for beaches from the border north through Coronado's beaches due to contamination from sewage in Mexico.
CORONADO, CA
CORONADO, CA
Neighbors in Egger Highlands fear they're living in a cancer cluster

SAN DIEGO — When Maricela Silva died from cancer, her family didn't think too much about the cause. But her son, Nicholas Aguilar, says that changed after he started talking to neighbors on their small cul-de-sac. "My next-door neighbor, her next-door neighbor, a couple of doors down also," he said pointing out homes of neighbors with cancer. "So it seemed to me too much of a coincidence for that many people on our street to have cancer at the same time."
SAN DIEGO, CA
SAN DIEGO, CA

