Seattle, WA

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

westseattleblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe says she is about 5′ tall and has cut her hair recently and is likely wearing a ball cap, dark blue Nike backpack, lighter blue Santa Cruz hoodie, ripped jeans, black Jordans. She might be traveling by bus as she is familiar with the system. If you see her, please...

westseattleblog.com

westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Flag vandalism

We have been celebrating Pride month at our home and now twice our pride and BLM flags have been torn down at 47th and Hinds St. The first was in the first days of June and now again the night of July 1. If anyone has information about it please...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Emergency response for overturned kayak off West Seattle

5:35 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a water-rescue response toward Seacrest by land and sea after a report of a possible overturned kayak with two people aboard. Updates to come. 5:38 PM: Firefighters arriving at the scene say two people have been rescued by other kayakers, one already towed in and one more on the way. The big response is affecting street traffic, so avoid the area for a while.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two thefts

THIEVES ON WHEELS: Kevin was loading his car in the 3800 block of 34th SW around 4 am today, going back and forth to his house, when he looked up to see two people on what he described as “a moped” by his car, then speeding off with three bags, including one that contained his wallet, passport, computer, and cash, He jumped in his car and tried to follow then but they turned around at 35th and Avalon and got away. No description, he says, other than that “the guy on the back had one of those reflective vests.” He did get two of his bags back – tossed by the thieves during their getaway – but not the one with the valuables. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2022-166046.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Sprinkler credited for controlling apartment fire south of West Seattle Junction before firefighters arrive

3:47 PM: Seattle Fire units are arriving at The Blake Apartments at 5020 California SW for what’s described as a fourth-floor kitchen fire. 3:52 PM: This will tie up traffic for a while because of the big response, so avoid California just south of The Junction for a while. Meantime, firefighters report that the fire is under control thanks to a sprinkler.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

King County prolific shoplifter offers apology

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police arrested a shoplifter accused of nabbing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from four different Fred Meyer stores in King County. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan spoke to the suspect, Brandon Bussey, who says he regrets his shoplifting spree. “I feel like crawling...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ lights-on plan to discourage fireworks will last three nights this year

(Reader photo of fireworks debris at a local park in 2020 – one that did NOT have lights on) 11:54 AM: Seattle Parks has made its annual announcement that some playfields will be illuminated to discourage fireworks use. This year the plan stretches across three nights, Saturday through Monday (July 2-4). At the affected West Seattle fields, it’ll be lights on at 8:30, lights out at 11. One other difference: Last year’s announcement said the fields will be “monitored” 9 pm-4 am, but this year it’s 9 pm-2 am. Here are the four West Seattle fields affected:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Eagles’ neighborhood perch

You might not think twice about seeing a Bald Eagle soaring overhead, or perched in a tree … but Jennifer was surprised to see these two hanging out on her neighbors’ roof in North Admiral, near 45th/Seattle, and sent the photo (thank you!). P.S. While eagles are no...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Burglar found hiding in Shoreline home

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Shoreline PD responded to a burglary in progress with an unknown man inside the house. The R/P found the backdoor to the attached garage was broken into and he could hear noise coming from the basement storage room just off the garage. He called 911 after he opened the basement door and found an unknown subject hiding deep inside.
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect identified in cold case killing of Seattle teen Michelle Koski

SEATTLE — “I thought I would take it to my grave,” Violet Simonson, Michelle Koski’s mother, told KOMO News, “After 20 years, what are the chances?”. For decades, Simonson has stayed in the house her late daughter grew up in, never thinking she’d actually get the call she’d been waiting for all these years with answers to who murdered her daughter almost 32 years ago.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct work this weekend

SDOT says it has more pothole work to do on the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the older side of the West Seattle Bridge continuation east of the Highway 99 overpass – so it’ll be closed for much, though not all, of the weekend:. On Saturday, July...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: New West Seattle DIY cleanup concept, starting today

The report and photo are from community-cleanup superhero Erik Bell:. I’m excited to announce a new West Seattle cleanup initiative my daughter and two of her Girl Scout troop mates are launching this week called Block Drops for their Silver Award project — the highest service award for Girl Scout Cadettes (6th-8th graders).
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: West Seattle Kids’ Parade now four days away!

Four days until the return of the West Seattle 4th of July Kids’ Parade, which starts at 10 am Monday, from 44th/Sunset in North Admiral – just show up and you’re in, all human-powered except Seattle Fire Engine 29 and the famous “neighborhood blue truck” leading off the parade. The parade winds along a few neighborhood blocks, then crosses California SW to Hamilton Viewpoint Park, where kids’ activities, sack races, and treats await. We asked parade co-organizer Nicole Lutomski for updates on the plan:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday watch + holiday-weekend alerts

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to a new month – it’s Friday, July 1st. Sunny and 70s again today. On Saturday and Sunday, we will be repairing potholes on the Spokane Street Viaduct in the eastbound direction. The repairs will close the access to the Spokane Street Viaduct and the SR 99 Loop Ramp. People driving will have access to East Marginal Way S, 1st Ave S, 4th Ave S, and I-5. However, there will be a detour in place. Work will begin as early as 6 AM and conclude by 4:30 PM both days.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOURTH OF JULY: Can you be a West Seattle Junction flag volunteer?

Again this Fourth of July, the West Seattle Junction Association will place dozens of American flags along the heart of the business district – but it can’t happen without volunteers. All ages welcome – you can sign up to help put them up at 9 am Monday and/or to take them down at 4 pm. Just go here.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
AUBURN, WA
Big Country News

Eight People Shot Outside Rave in Western Washington

Eight people were shot after a fight broke out outside a rave in Tacoma early Sunday, the Tacoma Police Department said. All eight individuals are in stable condition. South Sound 911 received multiple reports of shots fired and cars fleeing the area in the 5400 block of South Tacoma Way at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Tacoma police.
q13fox.com

Renton police seek help identifying catalytic converter thief

RENTON, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a catalytic converter from a homeowner’s driveway near last week. According to the Renton Police Department (RPD), in the early morning hours of June 20, a suspect removed a catalytic converter from a Honda Odyssey van that was parked at a home in the 4600 block of NE 19th St.
RENTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s on the list for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

Edging closer to the long holiday weekend – here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:. WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.
SEATTLE, WA

