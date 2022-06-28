WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

THIEVES ON WHEELS: Kevin was loading his car in the 3800 block of 34th SW around 4 am today, going back and forth to his house, when he looked up to see two people on what he described as “a moped” by his car, then speeding off with three bags, including one that contained his wallet, passport, computer, and cash, He jumped in his car and tried to follow then but they turned around at 35th and Avalon and got away. No description, he says, other than that “the guy on the back had one of those reflective vests.” He did get two of his bags back – tossed by the thieves during their getaway – but not the one with the valuables. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 2022-166046.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO