Bowling Green, KY

SoKY’s Choice – Wednesdays on the Square

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s edition of SoKY’s Choice brought to you by...

www.wnky.com

wnky.com

What’s Happening SoKY – Fountain Row

Downtown Bowling Green’s entertainment district is kicking off soon!. On today’s edition of What’s Happening SoKY, SoKY Sunrise’s Darius Mack sits with Telia Butler, the Development Coordinator for the city of Bowling Green, to give us all the important details on the upcoming Fountain Row. Fore...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

100-year-old 1st BG Thunderfest Chair welcomes in 51st Thunderfest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Kiwanis Club members welcomed in the upcoming BG Thunderfest Thursday night with the help of their star guest. At their monthly meeting held at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Kiwanis Club members welcomed city officials, politicians and their star of the show, Hayward Minton. 100-year-old Hayward...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Truck And Tractor Pulls Headline Western Kentucky State Fair

The Mid-South Truck and Tractor Pulls, a corn hole tournament, and wrestling highlight activities for the final two nights of the Western Kentucky State Fair. Fair Board member Tony Meacham says 4,274 patrons passed through the gates Thursday for Christian County Farm Bureau Day. The fair has attracted more than 31,800 visitors so far. Meacham says the last two days still hold plenty of fun activities.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Comforting furbabies before fireworks?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – While many of Americans love seeing fireworks around the 4th of July, not all of our furry friends feel the same. All Creatures Animals Hospital says you can have a game plan to keep your pets calm before the fireworks start. Dr. Vicky McGrath says...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupons For Ralphie’s Fun Center In Glasgow, Kentucky

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Ralphie’s Fun Center is your Kentucky destination for family fun! An indoor family fun center, Ralphie’s provides a wide array of activities that all ages can enjoy. This is the perfect outing for a rainy day.
GLASGOW, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Some Kentucky counties under burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man competing in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many hot dogs can you eat in ten minutes? One local man is going to find out when he’s a contestant on Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN!. Bartley Weaver is the first Kentuckian ever to be in the contest on Coney Island. The 16 contestants will take the stage on July 4th to see how many hot dogs they can eat in ten minutes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Simpson County, Edmonson County judge-executives issue burn ban

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes is issuing a burn ban due to dry weather conditions and fire hazards. According to a social media post by Barnes, the burn ban includes a “no burn outside” order. This is effective beginning June 29 and prohibits burning of any object, device or material that has to be lit, ignited or fired.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

BGPD: Shooting near Preston Miller Park, at least one injured

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Preston Miller Park. According to authorities, at least one man has been shot. BGPD has not released suspect information at this time. We will update as more details are released.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Motion picture money showing up in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department says they have received complaints of “motion picture money” in their area. Authorities stated the money can appear to be real but will say “motion picture purposes” and “not a legal tender.”. If you see this fake...
GLASGOW, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Post 15 to Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints

Columbia, KY (July 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking for violations of Kentucky traffic and regulatory laws relating to motor vehicle equipment safety, licensing of drivers, motor vehicle registration, and operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.
COLUMBIA, KY
wnky.com

Bailey Zappe Named C-USA Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Football alumnus Bailey Zappe has been awarded Conference USA’s Michael L. Slive Male Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 athletic season, the league announced Thursday. The Michael L. Slive Athlete of the Year award is the highest individual honor awarded by Conference...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Twelve arrested as suspects in drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
wnky.com

Bowling Green man alleged leader in multi-state drug trafficking ring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Indiana authorities say the ringleader of a multi-state methamphetamine and cocaine ring is a resident of a quiet neighborhood in Bowling Green. “There were no obvious signs. I never expected anything,” said one witness. Disruption filled the neighborhood on Highland Way Wednesday, when 48-year-old John Byers was...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

County jail inmates graduate training course

On Thursday, June 16, Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson, Assistant Chief Deputy Joe Thomas and community stakeholders held a recognition and graduation ceremony for current and previous inmates of the jail who graduated from an Industrial Readiness Training program. Stakeholders included Nashville State Community College, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

