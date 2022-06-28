ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Murphy Administration Declares New Jersey an Abortion Sanctuary State

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – The administration of Governor Phil Murphy has unofficially declared New Jersey...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 75

Donald Scott
4d ago

The Governor of New Jersey needs our prayers. He is making unwise decisions for our state. This man is for most things that are wrong and bad for the American people.

Reply(8)
36
TalibNj
4d ago

Excuse me ,He can't make any such declaratios without the peoples approval..We The people of the State of New Jersey decides what goes on here. Not him. Someone tell him he's overstepping his duties again. Time for Murphy to go he just doesn't seem to care that he has no power unless We The People give it to him. These law breakers need to be punished,Removed from office.

Reply(13)
16
Elsa Martinez
4d ago

I loss the love if my life, my son. once you hold that baby in your arms no matter what, your heart will forever be for your child. once three is a heart beat there is life.

Reply(1)
17
CBS Philly

Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation To Protect People Traveling To New Jersey For Abortions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Friday to protect people traveling to the state for abortion services. Murphy signed the legislation in Jersey City. The bills protect the right of out-of-state women to get an abortion in New Jersey, where it is legal. “While others throughout the country are revoking a woman’s right to reproductive freedom, New Jersey will continue to defend this fundamental right in our state,” Murphy said in a statement. “By bolstering protections against potential repercussions for both health care professionals and patients, we are sending a message to all who seek or provide reproductive health care within our borders that we welcome and support you. These laws represent our commitment to standing by a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body, and will serve to make our state a beacon of freedom to every woman in America.” It will also shield anyone who received or facilitated abortion services in New Jersey from being extradited to another state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces New New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator as Sue Fulton Joins Biden-Harris Administration

Governor Phil Murphy today announced that Sue Fulton, Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJ MVC), will depart the Murphy Administration as of July 1 to join the Biden-Harris Administration as an Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Latrecia “Trish” Littles-Floyd, current NJ MVC Security, Investigations, and Internal Audit Director, and former Lieutenant Colonel in the New Jersey State Police, will serve as Acting Chief Administrator beginning July 1.
POLITICS
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

New Jersey legislature votes to approve $500 child tax credit for families

The New Jersey legislature has voted to approve a $500 tax credit for families with children. The bill, which was passed during the state's current budget session, creates the New Jersey Child Tax Credit Program and offers a refundable tax credit of up to $500 per year for each child under the age of 6 to families earning up to $30,000 a year. Families earning up to $80,000 a year will be eligible for $300 checks per child under 6.
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
News Break
Politics
Princeton Packet

When Will New Jersey Leave the Middle Ages

Solitary confinement is a last resort in prisons. Research finds that the practice increases risk for psychosis, mental illness, drug abuse, drug overdose and premature death. So why are more than 1,000 New Jersey public school children from more than 35 districts punished with seclusion?. Please understand, these are not...
Gothamist.com

Lawmakers approve protections for New Jersey's 130,000 temp workers

A bill to regulate New Jersey’s growing temp worker industry passed the state Senate and Assembly on Wednesday and is now headed to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk. The measure will improve working conditions for the state’s nearly 130,000 temp workers who fuel about a quarter of New Jersey’s warehouse labor. Last year, Gothamist reported on the largely unregulated industry and found some temp agencies were operating without a state license and subjecting workers to unsafe conditions during the pandemic.
