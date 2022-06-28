Murphy Administration Declares New Jersey an Abortion Sanctuary State
TRENTON, NJ – The administration of Governor Phil Murphy has unofficially declared New Jersey...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TRENTON, NJ – The administration of Governor Phil Murphy has unofficially declared New Jersey...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
The Governor of New Jersey needs our prayers. He is making unwise decisions for our state. This man is for most things that are wrong and bad for the American people.
Excuse me ,He can't make any such declaratios without the peoples approval..We The people of the State of New Jersey decides what goes on here. Not him. Someone tell him he's overstepping his duties again. Time for Murphy to go he just doesn't seem to care that he has no power unless We The People give it to him. These law breakers need to be punished,Removed from office.
I loss the love if my life, my son. once you hold that baby in your arms no matter what, your heart will forever be for your child. once three is a heart beat there is life.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 75