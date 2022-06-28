Suspected Drug Dealers Charged with Robbery that Involved 3 Children

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Camden-Wyoming area on Wednesday morning. On June 29, 2022, at approximately 7:51 a.m., a gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe was traveling eastbound on Willow Grove Road east of Firetower Road. For unknown reasons the Pontiac crossed into the westbound lane of Willow Grove Road and drove off the north edge of the roadway. As the vehicle exited the roadway it began rotating in a clockwise direction. After leaving the roadway the Pontiac traveled a short distance until its driver’s side door struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun, overturned onto its roof, and came to rest in a ditch north of the north edge of Willow Grove Road.

