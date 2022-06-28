ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Donut Rage: Customer Attacks Dunkin Employee, Rushes Store With Large Piece of Lumber

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark reported an incident of donut rage after a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

4 injured in Garden State Parkway crash

Four people were injured--two of them critically--when a driver spun out of control and hit the guardrail on the Garden State Parkway early Saturday morning. The single-car crash, near mile marker 120 on the northbound side of the parkway in Laurence Harbor, happened around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred near where the local and express lanes of the Garden State Parkway meet, the New Jersey State Police said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Lumber#Violent Crime
Daily News

NYPD auxiliary officer shot and robbed of motorcycle in the Bronx

An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Manhattan bodega worker stabs customer to death in brawl

An Upper Manhattan bodega worker was arrested for fatally stabbing an unruly customer during a brawl in the shop, police said Saturday. Austin Simon, 34, who was known to haunt the store, was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the neck during the fight, cops said. Bodega worker Jose Alba, 51, was taken in for questioning and later charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Arrest Bronx Man in Homicide Investigation

On July 1, Yonkers Police Commissioner Chris Sapienza announced the arrest of William PRYOR (22) of the Bronx, NY in relation to a homicide investigation. On March 3, 2022, Yonkers Police Officers and Detectives responded to 284 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, NY on a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, Police units found a male, later identified as Marquis Muniz (29) of Yonkers, NY, deceased in the apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds. A crime scene was established and a homicide investigation was commenced.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy