Oh Canada! Dariel Djabome commits to Rutgers football

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

Well, that escalated quickly.

Rutgers football got a commitment from Canadian linebacker Dariel Djabome on Monday night, just hours after the athlete posted about getting an offer from the program.

Djabome is the first Canadian to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this recruiting cycle as well as the first international player that the Big Ten program has received a verbal from for the class of 2023.

A 6-foot-2, 2220-pound linebacker, Djabome claims a 40-time of 4.5 seconds. He plays for Canada Prep Football Academy.

The newest Rutgers commitment also holds offers from Buffalo and Maine . He is the second linebacker to commit to the Scarlet Knights in this recruiting cycle, joining Florida linebacker Abram Wright.

Tosin Babalde talks Maryland & Rutgers football visits with decision coming up soon.

Also on Monday night, just prior to the announcement of Djabome, Rutgers football received a commitment from Florida defensive back Bo Mascoe . A three-star defensive back, Mascoe also held offers from Boston College, Iowa and Iowa State.

Mascoe took an official visit to Rutgers last week.

Clemson could play a huge role in college football’s realignment

College football will never be the same ladies and gentlemen. Shocking the entire college football landscape, USC and UCLA confirmed that their bids to join the Big Ten have been accepted, with both teams planning on joining the elite conference starting in 2024. This move is the second major realignment announced this year, with Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC as early as 2024. These moves are significant moments in college football history that will have massive ripple effects from conference to conference. The Power 5 conferences already had a discrepancy between them;...
‘Definition of overachieving’: Big Ten coaches sound off on the 2022 Iowa Hawkeyes anonymously

Sure, the preseason All-American and All-Big Ten lists give fans a great indication of the type of talent each roster has heading into any given season. Those are great media fodder when comparing teams’ rosters, too. Still, one of my favorite pieces of each offseason is getting a look into what the coaches have to say anonymously about each program. Athlon Sports’ annual magazine delivers on that front each and every offseason and 2022 is no different. Regardless of where you might rank them, the Big Ten has a collection of some of the finest coaches in all of college football. Iowa...
Colorado needs to make friends quick if it wants to leave Pac-12

So, what now? After the college football landscape was rocked on Thursday with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten in 2024, the Pac-12 Conference is in a state of chaos. We can speculative for hours about what’s next for the Pac, but there’s no doubt money will be lost without two of its biggest schools. A merger with the Mountain West is possible, or maybe it will simply run with 10 teams. In both scenarios, the grass doesn’t seem too green. The Pac-12’s recent downfall could even produce a mass exodus, which I believe is most likely. If Colorado wants...
Opinion: Oklahoma football recruiting is hurting

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a national recruiting powerhouse in recent memory. Many players have been drawn to their winning tradition and innovative schemes. Under the direction of Bob Stoops, the Sooners were quick to diagnose problems and adjust. Since Stoops’ departure, Oklahoma has been unable to identify weaknesses and proactively make changes.
4-star North Carolina EDGE moving up commitment date after naming top 5

Florida made four-star edge rusher Rico Walker’s top five on Friday but it will take a lot for the Gators to land the North Carolina recruit. After releasing his list, Walker told 247Sports that a commitment was in the works and that he’d be announcing a decision “later in July or August.” He made official visits to UNC and Maryland in June and planned to take the rest in the fall, but now it sounds like those trips will come while he’s committed.
What opposing coaches say about Penn State in 2022

Penn State is a fascinating team to break down in the 2022 season. After two years of mediocre results in the win column, the general feeling is Penn State has the talent to put together a nice little rebound season in 2022. Or it could be another year with average at best results. Nobody really knows for sure! One of the best ways to evaluate where Penn State stands in the Big Ten is by seeing what coaches around the conference think of the Nittany Lions. Athlon Sports gauges the opinions of schools for their preseason college football preview magazines by...
4-star CB Daniel Harris is ready to commit

Four-star class of 2023 defensive back Daniel Harris is ready to commit. Harris has excellent length and is committing on July 1. Harris’s top schools are Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State. Harris has offers from elite college football programs across the country and has received recruiting interest...
Tar Heels add three-star OL to 2023 class

The hot recruiting streak continued for Mack Brown and his UNC football program. On Saturday, a day after they landed three commitments, the Tar Heels added another player to their 2023 class. Legacy prospect D.J. Geth pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over in-state South Carolina. The Roebuck, South Carolina native had a total of 11 offers in his recruitment but made two visits, going to UNC and South Carolina before deciding to pick the Tar Heels. While UNC got a visit in early June, Geth took his visit to the Gamecocks in late June and UNC...
