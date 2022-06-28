ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save $758 on Alienware Aurora rigs with these gaming PC deals

By Aleksha McLoughlin
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Dell's gaming PC deals can get you some of the brand's most coveted Alienware models at some of the most aggressive rates we've ever seen.

Right now, you can get the Alienware Aurora R12, which is one of the best gaming PCs , complete with an 11th gen i7, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, for only $1,371.99 (was $2,130) . This gaming PC deal is significant because this is one of the most competitive rates we've seen on an RTX 3060 PC from a premium brand such as Alienware.

For fans of the red corner, you can currently hands on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 for only $1,273.99 (was $1,750) for a saving of $476. We've previously seen this model retail at Dell for $1,299.99, so you're saving an additional $25 here. Although this machine has since been superseded by the R14, the R10 is still running a current-generation Ryzen 7 CPU combined with the RTX 3060.

For those interested in more affordable models, we're also rounding up all the best cheap gaming PC deals with options on more modest hardware. We're also expecting big things from next month's Prime Day PC deals , too.

Today's best gaming PC deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUtR3_0gOMjzmT00

Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 | $1,750 $1,273.99 at Dell
Save $476 - While we've seen a similar price point on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen R10 recently, this rate beats the previous listing price by a full $25 here. This is an aggressive rate given the hardware inside rig with this stellar gaming PC deal. Features: AMD Ryzen 5 5800, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utPUM_0gOMjzmT00

Alienware Aurora R12 | $2,130 $1,371.99 at Dell
Save $758 - This is an exceptional rate on the Alienware Aurora R12 rocking respectable components ideal for 1080p and 1440p. As far as premium options for RTX 3060 PCs go, this machine is one of the better choices on the market at the moment. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.
View Deal

More of today's best gaming PC deals

If you're interested in more gaming PC deals regardless of components or manufacturer then you'll find deep discounts pulled through automatically on some of our favorite models.

Finish your gaming PC setup with the best gaming monitor , best gaming mouse , and best gaming keyboards .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

GamesRadar

4th of July laptop sales 2022: all the best deals available this weekend

We're rounding up all the best 4th of July laptop deals in one place - so you can speed through the sales this weekend. 4th of July laptop sales are landing all around us, and we're still four days away from the main event. However, if you're looking to beat the crowds to some of the biggest discounts on the shelves this weekend, we've got your back.
GamesRadar

The Alienware R13 just took its first major price cut of the year

We haven't seen configurations on the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC this cheap before. Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up an Alienware Aurora R13 configuration, complete with a 12th Gen i7 CPU, RTX 3060 Ti, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, for only $1,567.99 (was $1,900) (opens in new tab). This is a rare deal on the latest model in the line-up.
