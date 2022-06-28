ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Yerger School Reunion Set for Hope July 7th through 9th

hopeprescott.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18th Henry C. Yerger School Reuion is set for July 7th through 9th. Events get underway the 7th with registration from 10am until noon at Yerger Middle School in Hope. The opening ceremony is set for 2pm at...

hopeprescott.com

Comments / 0

 

magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, June 30, 2022: Dog park for Magnolia

Had to laugh Wednesday when we read a news report from Fort Smith about plans to build a dog park. A 24-acre, $3.2 million dog park. But this isn’t just any old dog park. Plans call for a wading pool, open space, a doggie playground, woodland trails, restrooms and a creek. Magnolia is contemplating a dog park, but we can’t see it costing $32,000, much less $3.2 million.
MAGNOLIA, AR
swark.today

Prescott lights up the night sky with Firework Celebration

Prescott’s Firework Celebration took place last night at the Prescott High School Football Stadium with numerous spectators sitting in the stands, as well as many of the surrounding streets to watch the show. Children and adults of all ages displayed awe and excitement at the dazzling sparkles and shimmers shooting across the night sky. In addition to the spectacular light display, participants enjoyed tasty treats from Hurricane Henry’s Shaved Ice and the Lions Club stand. For his third year, Jerry Hightower set off the fireworks for the crowd, and he said there were 154 cakes (groups of fireworks) to provide a great show for Prescott citizens. The Prescott Fire Department (PFD) was on the scene, as well, to provide backup and safety measures. Multiple local residents expressed appreciation for the city, the chamber, the school, the Hightower family, and the PFD for this fun and family-friendly Independence Day Celebration, and many of the kiddos said their favorite part of the night was, of course, the fireworks show.
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Nashville Sonic fire

There were no injuries Friday night after a pickup struck an electrical panel and natural gas connection at the back of the Nashville Sonic, sparking a fire that damaged the restaurant. The drive-in will be closed for several days. Facebook images by Donny Vaughn.
NASHVILLE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Tyson’s new feed mill dedicated

FULTON – Tyson Foods new $75 million dollar state of the art poultry feed mill was formally dedicated this morning with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Holiday closings

PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday in observance of the July 4 holiday. There will be no trash pickup Monday. Monday’s route will be ran Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
PRESCOTT, AR
kpyn.net

Atlanta Texas Woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 59

An Atlanta, Tx., woman was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover accident on highway 59 just south of Texarkana Monday afternoon around 2;30 p.m., Texas DPS said. Police said the 39 year old woman, Kayla Parris was the passenger of a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by 36 – year old man, Zamanthyre Haire from Texarkana, Tx.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

magnoliareporter.com

182nd COVID-19 death in Union County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by three from 64 to 67 between Thursday and Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were down in Lafayette and Nevada counties, but up in Ouachita and Union counties. There has been an additional COVID-19 death in Union County.
UNION COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Sheila Blalock

Mrs. Sheila Blalock, age 65 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home Of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
onlyinark.com

7 Things to Do in Murfreesboro

This southern Arkansas town offers an assortment of family-friendly activities and outings making it perfect for a weekend getaway, staycation, or last-minute trip idea the whole family can enjoy. Have a look at seven things to do in Murfreesboro!. Stop at a petting zoo. White Oak Farm and Mercantile has...
MURFREESBORO, AR
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck on Highway 59 near Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fatal wreck at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1. The incident took place on Highway 59 near Highway 2148, just south of Texarkana. Texarkana Police Department said that a 2003 Ford Expedition had lost control and went into the median where it crashed into a guard rail and then rolled over. As the vehicle rolled the passenger, Kayla Parris, a 27-year-old female from Atlanta, Texas, was ejected from the Expedition. The driver, Zamanthyre Haire, a 36-year-old male from Texarkana survived and was not injured. Parris was pronounced dead and transported to Texarkana Funeral Home.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, June 24

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Vernon Ewin

Mr. Vernon C Ewin, age 98 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas,. Visitation will be Wednesday July 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 10:00am Thursday July 7, 2022, 10:00am at Brazzel/Oakcrest...
HOPE, AR

