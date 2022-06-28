ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Hope Lions Hold Installation Banquet

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hope Lions Club held their annual installation banquet Monday at Hempstead Hall. The new officers were installed including President Charles Looney, 1st VP Steve Montgomery, 2nd VP Milko Smith, and 3rd...

Tyson’s new feed mill dedicated

FULTON – Tyson Foods new $75 million dollar state of the art poultry feed mill was formally dedicated this morning with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Holiday closings

PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday in observance of the July 4 holiday. There will be no trash pickup Monday. Monday’s route will be ran Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
PRESCOTT, AR
Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
Hope, AR
Government
Hempstead, NY
Government
City
Hempstead, NY
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Hope, AR
Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
Carnes, Labrada receive Farmers scholarship money

HOPE-TEXARKNA – Jacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were recently selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarship. The Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series event raises scholarship money for students who graduate from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College and wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University Texarkana.
TEXARKANA, AR
Officer by Day, Pup by Night

Municipal employees, like those who work for any other organization, come in all shapes and sizes. Some are talented in strategic thinking and writing, while others flourish with data and analysis. This story is about a four-legged, furry employee who responds well to commands, is highly-trained, and is very, very good at his job.
TEXARKANA, TX
Person
Steve Montgomery
Person
Robin
Railroad Construction In Texarkana May Cause Traffic Delays

The City Of Texarkana, Texas is warning residents of Railroad construction in the area for the next couple of days. This is what Lisa Thompson of the City of Texarkana had to say about the upcoming railroad construction:. Union Pacific will close the railroad crossing on Findley Street on Thursday,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Sheila Blalock

Mrs. Sheila Blalock, age 65 of Blevins, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home Of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
BLEVINS, AR
Challenger wins run-off for HoCo judge

Challenger Brent Pinkerton defeated incumbent County Judge Kevin Smith 650-346 in the runoff election for county judge last week. County Clerk Keri Teague said Monday that some absentee ballots had yet to be counted, and that she expected the vote totals to be certified this week. Vote counts are by...
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
#Banquet#Politics Local#The Hope Lions Club#The Roy Kumpe Award
Vernon Ewin

Mr. Vernon C Ewin, age 98 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Thursday June 30, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas,. Visitation will be Wednesday July 6, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at BRAZZEL/Oakcrest 1001 South Main St. Hope, Arkansas 71801. Funeral service will be 10:00am Thursday July 7, 2022, 10:00am at Brazzel/Oakcrest...
HOPE, AR
Nashville Sonic fire

There were no injuries Friday night after a pickup struck an electrical panel and natural gas connection at the back of the Nashville Sonic, sparking a fire that damaged the restaurant. The drive-in will be closed for several days. Facebook images by Donny Vaughn.
NASHVILLE, AR
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, June 24, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in June 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Robert Lee McIntosh, 78, of Shreveport, LA and Joserie Preston, 76, of Shreveport, LA, June 24. Jeremy David Hobbs,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Politics
Gladys Smith

Mrs. Gladys Smith, age 85 of Stamps, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday June 29, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be 1:00pm to 2:00pm Monday July 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Stamps. Funeral service will be 2:00pm Monday July 4, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Stamps with burial...
STAMPS, AR
Homer Poindexter

Mr. Homer Paul Poindexter, age 65 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022, in Plano, Texas. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Homer Anderson Poindexter, brother, David Carroll Poindexter, nephew, Russell Paul Cummings. He is survived by his mother, Valerie Jean Poindexter of Hope, Arkansas, two sons, Chad (Jaci) of Taylor, Arkansas, Andrew (Beth) of Hope, Arkansas. Four Grandchildren, Sarah, Finley, Huckson and Dally. Sister Paula Cummings (Rocky) of Bodcaw, Arkansas. Niece Amanda (Chris) Reeves, great niece, Rusti Beathard (Cody). Mother of his children Susie Malone, fiancé’ Joan Marcum.
HOPE, AR

