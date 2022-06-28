Hope Lions Hold Installation Banquet

Mr. Homer Paul Poindexter, age 65 of Hope, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022, in Plano, Texas. Paul is preceded in death by his father, Homer Anderson Poindexter, brother, David Carroll Poindexter, nephew, Russell Paul Cummings. He is survived by his mother, Valerie Jean Poindexter of Hope, Arkansas, two sons, Chad (Jaci) of Taylor, Arkansas, Andrew (Beth) of Hope, Arkansas. Four Grandchildren, Sarah, Finley, Huckson and Dally. Sister Paula Cummings (Rocky) of Bodcaw, Arkansas. Niece Amanda (Chris) Reeves, great niece, Rusti Beathard (Cody). Mother of his children Susie Malone, fiancé’ Joan Marcum.
