Nier: Automata Comes To Nintendo Switch This Fall With All Content, New Costumes

By Phil Hornshaw
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNier: Automata is coming to Nintendo Switch more than five years after it launched on PlayStation 4. With it, Switch players can finally experience one of the biggest surprise hits of the last decade--and one that had a profound impact on some of its players. Nintendo made...

