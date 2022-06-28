ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostproof, FL

Frostproof man charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal wrong-way crash on SR 60

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

LAKE WALES — A Frostproof man was charged with vehicular homicide Sunday after authorities say he drove in the wrong lane on State Road 60 and caused a fatal crash.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Mark Anthony Poe, 39, caused the the crash on SR 60 East at Stokes Road that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Lake Wales woman.

Sheriff's officials said Poe was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with three passengers west in the eastbound lanes about 3:20 a.m.

At the same time, the Lake Wales woman was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Jetta east in the eastbound lanes when she was hit head-on by Poe's truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djLvq_0gOMhdg900

The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene, officials said. The passengers in Poe’s vehicle were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. Poe remains in the hospital.

Frostproof pedestrian killed: 56-year-old woman was hit and killed by pickup truck on West Frostproof Road

Polk City crash: Area pro golfer Bart Bryant dies in vehicle accident

3-vehicle crash: 20-year-old Kissimmee man dies in 3-vehicle crash on Davenport Boulevard

Poe's first appearance hearing will be scheduled once he's released and taken to the Polk County Jail, the Sheriff's Office said in the news release Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said Poe had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when deputies identified him as the driver.

"Additionally, deputies smelled an odor of alcohol in the Silverado and found an open beer bottle on the rear floorboard," the news release said. "Also located was an open bottle of Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey on the grass median just north of the Silverado."

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are likely.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Frostproof man charged with vehicular manslaughter after fatal wrong-way crash on SR 60

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Authorities investigating fatal suspect shooting in Safety Harbor

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting by Pinellas County deputies of a car-jacking suspect. It happened Thursday afternoon in Safety Harbor after what police call a multi-county crime spree. Four deputies fired at 43-year old Robert Hubbard, killing him. Authorities said Hubbard car-jacked...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Wales, FL
City
Frostproof, FL
Frostproof, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Lake Wales, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Brevard County deputy takes own life, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death. News 6 has decided not to name the deputy. Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Anthony#Vehicular Manslaughter#Chevrolet#Volkswagen Jetta#The Sheriff S Office
fox13news.com

Car crashes into Sunset Grille in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after a car crashed into the corner of a restaurant overnight. The collision occurred after 3 a.m. Friday at the Sunset Grille, located at 2996 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Street North. Police said there were no reported injuries and the cause of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

1 dead after vehicle hits pole in Lakeland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Lakeland early Tuesday morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3200 block of Main Street East, which is in the area of the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park. One person died. It’s […]
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Mysuncoast.com

Search continues for suspects in roofing material thefts

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance video from a site in Hillsborough County shows roofing materials being hauled off and stolen. Another video shows one of the suspects who may be behind a string of similar thefts. Bob Beckner is the owner of Green Roofing in Nokomis. He says a few...
NOKOMIS, FL
click orlando

Florida woman brought baby, stash of drugs to prison visit, deputies say

ARCADIA, Fla. – A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at the DeSoto Correctional Institution on Sunday found nearly 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of drugs during the jail's check-in process, sheriff's officials said in a Facebook post.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a complaint of a dog bite at a residence on E Boundary Road near Mena. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 32 near Cove in reference to a trespasser leading to the arrest of Windal Loyd, 41 of Mena on charges of Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy