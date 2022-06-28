ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community mourns Tewksbury Boy Scout leader killed by accused drunk driver

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Community mourns Tewksbury Boy Scout leader killed by alleged drunk driver 01:51

TEWKSBURY – Members of the Tewksbury community turned out Monday during an emotional candlelight vigil for Boy Scout leader David Penney, who was killed over the weekend by an accused drunk driver.

Dressed in their uniforms, scouts came together to remember 58-year-old Penney, a man many said lived by the Boy Scout honor code to help other people at all times.

Penney was killed Saturday afternoon during a crash in North Hampton, N.H. Jennifer McCoy of Boston is charged with drunk driving after police say she hit Penney, who was operating his Harley Davidson motorcycle at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjslc_0gOMgvmq00
David Penney CBS Boston

Tewksbury Boy Scout Troop 49 planned the candlelight vigil to remember Penney's years of service.

"He really put his heart and soul into scouts," Michael Casey said.

Eamonn Casey said the news of Penney's death "came out of nowhere."

Those who knew Penney said what has been lost is a valuable community resource.

"Somebody who went above and beyond to do what he could to make sure they had an amazing scout experience," Eamonn Casey said.

That is something that the young scouts said will stick with them for a long time.

"He bailed me out on more than a few occasions from just bad decisions," scout Nathan Cyr said.

Scouts at the vigil said it wasn't only kids Penney impacted. He also challenged fellow adults to pitch in on a number of community projects.

"He really lived by the code 'Cheerful service'," Dave Cyr said.

Those who knew Penney said they will now do their best to look after his wife and teen son, who is still a scout in Troop 49.

"He would do the same for us," one speaker at the event said.

