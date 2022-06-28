ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo Grande Museum prepares for 'When Rez Dogs Howl' exhibit

Phoenix Independent
“When Rez Dogs Howl,” a new body of work by Thomas “Breeze” Marcus, will be on display beginning next month at the Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

“The exhibit explores the layers, complications and duality of juxtaposing contemporary O’Odham with traditional narratives and ancestral ties to the Phoenix basin and throughout the Sonoran Desert,” a museum release stated.

The exhibit was funded by the Friends of Pueblo Grande Museum.

Marcus has been spray painting large-scale murals throughout Phoenix for nearly three decades.

He is also a studio painter and has done work for various museum collections and exhibits throughout the country, according to the release.

Marcus’ art is inspired by graffiti, public art, contemporary Native issues and his Akimel and Tohono O’Odham heritage.

“By finding and creating parallels in his artwork, Marcus carries on a long lineage of creative and innovative history in the Phoenix area,” the musuem stated.

“When Rez Dogs Howl” will be on display from Thursday, July 7, until May 14, 2023.

The public is invited to attend a free opening exhibit reception 6–8 p.m. July 7 at the Pueblo Grande Museum.

For more information: phoenix.gov.

