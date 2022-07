Matched Taxable Gross Receipts Tax changes in third quarter. Courtesy EDD. New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD) Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes said today that the agency’s latest round of quarterly economic reports shows 30 of 33 counties seeing gains in Matched Taxable Gross Receipts (MTGR) over the year with Sandoval up 44 percent, Santa Fe up 32 percent, Doña Ana up 22 percent, San Juan up 21 percent, and Bernalillo up 17 percent.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO