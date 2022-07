In Norway, more than 3,300 people contract lung cancer every year. It is the second most common form of cancer among both women and men, after breast and prostate cancer, respectively. It also exhibits the highest cancer mortality rates in both sexes, according to Norway's foremost medical encyclopedia (Store medisinske leksikon)."Treatment for lung cancer is often difficult because of tumors that fail to respond to radio- or chemotherapy. Survival prognoses are poor even though patients get the best treatments currently available," says SINTEF researcher and Project Manager Francis Combes at SINTEF Industry.

