Great Race competitors, spectators share their experiences

Over 1,000 spectators visited Angell Park in Sun Prairie on Thursday June 23 to witness a vast variety of classic and antique cars stop for lunch on day six of the nine-day Great Race that started on June 18 in Warwick, Rhode Island and finished in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26.

The Great Race is an annual automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in vehicles manufactured in 1974 or earlier. Events are timed, controlled-speed, endurance rallies. Each vehicle is composed of a two-person team: a driver and a navigator. Each vehicle follows a prescribed common route while attempting to stay on time.

The teams came from around the world to compete in the race. One duo came to the United States for the first time to be a part of the Great Race.

“It’s been amazing, all the people cheering for you,” John Lomas from Manchester, England said. “Coming into town is like being a rockstar.”

His teammate, Martin Greaves, is from Oxford and said they are quite experienced with rallys and races across Europe, but this particular race is unique.

“This is quite long, the way you get scored is quite different,” Greaves said.

Despite them not running high in the standings, Lomas and Greaves say they are having a blast and enjoying all the people and the scenery at their stops.

“The other day we’re enjoying ourselves at the bar,” Lomas said. “When we went to leave late in the night, we realized we were the only car left in the parking lot.”

The English duo said they are here to have fun and experience the Great Race, and it’s something that they would do again.

Another rookie duo is competing with their 1973 BMW, named “Emily.” Craig Amundson and Forrest Flint are from Minnesota and they decided to join the list of participants after one of their close friends recommended it after competing for many years.

“Everyone at the stops are full of fun. It makes you feel proud and it energizes you,” Amundson said.

Flint added that it is heartwarming to be a part of it.

“It’s fun to see these old classic cars bring smiles to people’s faces,” Flint said.

Flint is excited that the route is going through his hometown in Minnesota and he definitely wants to be in the race again next year.

On the other hand, there are many veterans competing in the race. Curtis Graf, from Irving Texas, has been in every race since it started in 1983 when he was the first ever entry.

“I keep coming back because of the camaraderie and the people,” Graf said. “It’s been a hoot every year.”

He took home first place in the 1995 Great Race that went from Ottawa to Washington D.C. to Mexico City. After experiencing so many areas throughout the years, Wisconsin still stands out for him.

“It is so pretty up here,” he said. “I love seeing all the active farms and the crops grow.”

Husband and wife Gary and Jean Ann Martin are from Simpsonville, Kentucky and they are competing in their 12th race. They drive a 1932 Ford and have two recent third place finishes.

“We love cars and it is something we can do together,” Gary Martin said.

They stood in fourth place as they entered Sun Prairie. Martin said they keep coming back because the people involved in the Great Race are the best.

“It’s like family, we run together, we vacation together,” he said.

The couple likes to travel to each stop before the race.

“We came to Sun Prairie for Corn Fest last year because the race was coming,” they said. “The downtown was beautiful and the corn was fantastic.”

Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District Manager Colleen Burke helped as a volunteer and to operate the lunch stop.

“I think this is great for Sun Prairie and a good opportunity to show off all the great things we have, like Angell Park and downtown restaurants,” Burke said.

She mentioned that the event has been in the works for more than a year and hundreds of volunteer hours went into it.

“It was all worth it,” Burke said. “I think everyone is enjoying the day.”

Bruce Winter came out from Waukesha. He’s followed the Great Race over the last four decades.

“You don’t even see some of these vehicles in car shows,” Winter said. “It’s all about vintage automobiles.”

Winter mentioned he always wanted to be in the race, but he doesn’t have a car that qualifies.

“It’s cool to see and learn what’s happening today in the Great Race,” he said. “A lot of people go to football games – that’s what this is to me.”

Sun Prairie resident Andrea Kwong visited the Great Race lunch stop at Angell Park with her parents, who traveled from Minnesota to experience the Great Race with her.

“We’ve been here since 9 a.m. this morning,” Kwong said. “We wanted to get a close seat.”

Her father, Stephen Gund, noted the favorite vehicle he saw was a 1955 Buick Roadmaster. Kwong’s favorite automobile was a 1930 Auburn Boattail Speedster.