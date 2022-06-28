'Full House' Star Jodie Sweetin Spotted With Bruised Arm One Day After Being Shoved To The Ground At Abortion Rights Protest

Mega

Jodie Sweetin was spotted in her driveway this week, just hours after being pushed to the ground by police during an abortion rights protest, Radar has learned.

The surprising sighting took place on Monday as the 40-year-old Full House and Fuller House actress returned to her home in Southern California.

Mega

Sweetin was also seen with a bruised arm and a rainbow-colored bag that featured slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence” as she stepped out of her vehicle and headed inside her home.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress was leading a peaceful demonstration on Sunday in Los Angeles following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade two days prior.

The peaceful protest took a turn for the worse when Sweetin, who was addressing her fellow activists with a megaphone and attempting to lead them away from the freeway, was violently thrown to the ground by LAPD officers.

The first sighting of the Stephanie Tanner actress also came the same day she revealed she does not plan to press charges against the officer who aggressively threw her to the ground, despite the entire ordeal being caught on video.

Mega

"I was walking and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward," Sweetin said on Monday while co-hosting E! News' Daily Pop . "We took care of the situation. We didn't use that as an excuse to do anything further, we continued our march and we were out there probably another four- or five-hours marching downtown."

"Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality,” the Full House child star continued after revealing she will not press charges. “If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."

The actress also took to Instagram on Monday, hours after being seen returning home, to further address both the incident on Sunday as well as the necessity for peaceful action while protesting for one’s rights.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with love and support…and thank you,” she wrote on her Insta Story late Monday night. “All I ask is that any anger, frustration, or newfound determination you may have: turn it into action.”

Mega

“Whether that’s protesting in the streets, assisting in mutual aid projects, donating to organizations that help women, LGBTQIA loved ones, our BIPOC community, and families/victims of police violence…There’s so much to be done,” she continued.

“I will be working on lists of places that could use support. But look in YOUR community too. Just jump in. We need each other.”