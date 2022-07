Warmer weather is here, and July is the busiest time of year on our nation’s waterways, so keep in mind the importance of safety and please wear your life jacket and engine cutoff switch at all times while on the water. Always boat sober and operate your vessel in a safety and friendly manner. 4th of July is right around the corner. If you are new to Lake Shelbyville or are a returning user here are some tips that will help you and your family enjoy a safe and fun days on the water during this busy holiday weekend and the rest of the summer season.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO