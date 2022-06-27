Seattle journalists finally honored during pandemic-delayed Pulitzer Prize ceremony

👋 Lewis here.

I was grateful to join my former Seattle Times colleagues on Saturday for a long-delayed ceremony to receive the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in National Reporting for our coverage of the Boeing 737 Max crisis .

Details: Led by intrepid aviation beat reporter Dominic Gates, who spearheaded the newspaper's coverage, our team of Mike Baker, now The New York Times' Seattle bureau chief; Steve Miletich, since retired, and yours truly, now with Axios, traveled to New York to attend the event.

Why it matters: The Pulitzer Prizes, considered the highest honor in journalism, are typically announced in April and awarded in June during a luncheon at Columbia University.

But in 2020, we watched the awards doled out over a Zoom call from the confines our own homes, and then waited ... waited ... and waited to celebrate.

As it turned out, ceremonies for both the 2020 and 2021 classes were postponed due to the pandemic.

Saturday's event finally allowed prize winners for both classes an in-person ceremony to mark the distinction of their work.

State of play: COVID precautions still loomed large, with proof of vaccination or a negative test result required upon entry.

The traditional luncheon was yanked and replaced by a post-ceremony cocktail reception outdoors.

Yes but: Not to be denied a proper celebration of his family newspaper's 11th Pulitzer Prize, Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen treated a large contingent of employees on hand to a steak dinner in midtown Manhattan.

Meanwhile, we weren't the only journalists with Seattle ties honored Saturday.

New York Times reporter Brian Rosenthal, who won the 2020 Pulitzer for investigating NYC's corrupt taxi-cab industry , is a local Times alum.

Ditto for Vernal Coleman, a Boston Globe spotlight team member awarded a 2021 Pulitzer for a deep dive into the hazardous world of commercial trucking.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected by removing a paragraph stating Colson Whitehead was in attendance at the Pulitzer Prize ceremony, and that he won his second award in fiction. Whitehead earned his third Pulitzer for fiction in 2020.