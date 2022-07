THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People living at the Big Chair Lofts in Thomasville woke up to no running water in their apartments this week. Some residents reached out to FOX8 about their frustration with the complex on East Guilford Street. The water was shut off for three hours on Wednesday, even though rent was paid. It’s […]

THOMASVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO