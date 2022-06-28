ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Altamont Indians go 1-2 on Day One of 3rd Vandal Summer Shootout

i70sports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Altamont Indians were 1-2 on Day One of the 3rd and final Vandal...

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
i70sports.com

Vandals go 2-1 at Pana Shootout to wrap up their basketball for the summer

The Vandals officially wrapped up their summer basketball activities on Thursday at the Pana Shootout. The Vandals go 2-1 on the day with wins over Dieterich and Shelbyville and a loss to Raymond-Lincolnwood. Vandals Coach Brian Buscher recaps the day. Many of the Vandals basketball players now get a little...
PANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy