Altamont Indians go 1-2 on Day One of 3rd Vandal Summer Shootout

The Vandals officially wrapped up their summer basketball activities on Thursday at the Pana Shootout. The Vandals go 2-1 on the day with wins over Dieterich and Shelbyville and a loss to Raymond-Lincolnwood. Vandals Coach Brian Buscher recaps the day. Many of the Vandals basketball players now get a little...

PANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO