ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Nelson

Burning money: Spending a fortune on fireworks

By Jerry Nelson
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fourth of July holiday is upon us, a day when we will mark the 246th birthday of our great nation with festivities, feasts, and fireworks. Despite rampant rumors, I am not old enough to remember the very first Independence Day. Fireworks have always been a large part of...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers

If you’re looking forward to shooting off bottle rockets and Roman candles this Fourth of July, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad is that fireworks prices are soaring this year along with pretty much everything else. The good news, however, is that at least you don’t need to worry about a shortage – […] The post Yes, fireworks prices are skyrocketing, but there should be plenty of bottle rockets and sparklers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

A day spent foraging leads to much treasure – but no dragons…

Back in Derry, my son finds his form as a country man. With the baby strapped to my chest, we go out hunting for nature in the green, hilly surroundings around my dad’s house. My family home is really in the sticks, set in miles of open farmland, quite a distance from the city. The nearest village is over the border in Donegal, the nearest pub about a 45-minute walk. Not much happens here. There was that bombing at the top of our road in the 80s, but since then the only noteworthy events on this stretch of countryside have been the installation of broadband (still pending) and that time last year when my sister encountered Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlett Moffatt and one of the dragons from Dragon’s Den taking part in a BBC documentary.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy