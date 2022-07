KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If reports are true, college football is in for another shake-up this summer: USC and UCLA are on the move to the Big Ten, perhaps as early as 2024. "It was about this time last year that Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and I thought that was going to start the next round of realignment," said sportswriter Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO