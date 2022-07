An A-10 Thunderbolt II from the 107th Fighter Squadron, 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard (ANG), lands and takes off from a highway during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training during Northern Agility-1 22 in Alger County, located in the Upper Peninsula of Mich., June 29, 2022. The Northern Agility exercise series exemplifies the MI ANG’s progressive vision for fighter forward arming and refueling training that will land aircraft in an austere landing zone, continuing to champion ACE and adaptive basing concepts for the U.S. Air Force. ACE not only requires novel equipment, but also innovative Airmen that can support the Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept.

ALGER COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO