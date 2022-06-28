ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Breaking News: AVFD battling fire at Westco tire shop

North Platte Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alliance Volunteer Fire Department is currently battling a large structure fire at the Westco Tire Shop at 3rd and Black Hills Ave in Alliance. The Fire was first reported just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. The AVFD responded with...

northplattepost.com

Panhandle Post

Scottsbluff police respond to two-vehicle accident

On June 28 at approximately 9:28 a.m. Scottsbluff police officers were called to an accident near Avenue I and West 31st Street. A southbound Chevrolet Malibu rear ended a Ford Escape. "Seatbelts were not in use," Corporal Royce Massie said. "A juvenile passenger of the Malibu suffered minor injuries. Charges...
Panhandle Post

2 vehicle crash shuts down Highway 385 south of Alliance

On June 20 at 3:30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 in Morrill County blocked traffic for approximately one-hour. A southbound Chevrolet Silverado and trailer driven by 22-year-old David Villalobos Hernandez of St. James, Minnesota crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Traverse. 79-year-old Jane Lussier of Alliance,...
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE

